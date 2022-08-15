 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Prep golf schedule Aug. 15-19

  • 0
WyoVarsity logo

Monday-Tuesday

Hulett Invite

WHO'S HERE: Hulett, Sundance, Upton, Wright, Moorcroft, Glenrock, Lusk, Thermopolis

Tuesday-Wednesday

Cody Invite

WHO'S HERE: Coy, Powell, Worland, Lovell

Wednesday-Thursday

Douglas Invite

WHO'S HERE: Douglas, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Riverton, Buffalo, Wheatland, Lander, Torrington

Thursday-Friday

Cheyenne Invite

WHO'S HERE: Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Laramie, Sheridan, Gillette, Thunder Basin

People are also reading…

Star Valley Invite

WHO'S HERE: Jackson, Pinedale, Green River, Rock Springs, Evanston, Kemmerer

Friday

Big Horn/Tongue River Invite

WHO'S HERE: Big Horn, Upton, Wright, Sundance, Moorcroft, Glenrock, Lusk

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

"She's a legend," says Rafael Nadal on Serena Williams ahead of her retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News