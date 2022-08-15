Prep golf schedule Aug. 15-19

Monday-Tuesday
Hulett Invite
WHO'S HERE: Hulett, Sundance, Upton, Wright, Moorcroft, Glenrock, Lusk, Thermopolis
Tuesday-Wednesday
Cody Invite
WHO'S HERE: Coy, Powell, Worland, Lovell
Wednesday-Thursday
Douglas Invite
WHO'S HERE: Douglas, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Riverton, Buffalo, Wheatland, Lander, Torrington
Thursday-Friday
Cheyenne Invite
WHO'S HERE: Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Laramie, Sheridan, Gillette, Thunder Basin
Star Valley Invite
WHO'S HERE: Jackson, Pinedale, Green River, Rock Springs, Evanston, Kemmerer
Friday
Big Horn/Tongue River Invite
WHO'S HERE: Big Horn, Upton, Wright, Sundance, Moorcroft, Glenrock, Lusk