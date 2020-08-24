 Skip to main content
Prep golf schedule
agate

Prep golf schedule

Thursday

Sheridan Invite

WHO'S HERE: Sheridan, Thunder Basin, Gillette

Thursday-Friday

Rock Springs Invite

WHO'S HERE: Rock Springs, Green River, Evanston, Star Valley, Jackson, Lyman, Kemmerer, Pinedale, Riverton

Torrington Invite

WHO'S HERE: Torrington, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Laramie, Wheatland, Douglas, Rawlins

Friday

Moorcroft Invite

WHO'S HERE: Moorcroft, Sundance, Upton

Fremont Cup

at Riverton

WHO'S HERE: Riverton, Lander

Tongue River Invite

WHO'S HERE: Tongue River, Big Horn, Wright, Lusk

Friday-Saturday

Lovell Invite

WHO'S HERE: Lovell, Thermopolis, Worland, Cody, Buffalo, Powell

