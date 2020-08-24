Prep golf schedule

Thursday
Sheridan Invite
WHO'S HERE: Sheridan, Thunder Basin, Gillette
Thursday-Friday
Rock Springs Invite
WHO'S HERE: Rock Springs, Green River, Evanston, Star Valley, Jackson, Lyman, Kemmerer, Pinedale, Riverton
Torrington Invite
WHO'S HERE: Torrington, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Laramie, Wheatland, Douglas, Rawlins
Friday
Moorcroft Invite
WHO'S HERE: Moorcroft, Sundance, Upton
Fremont Cup
at Riverton
WHO'S HERE: Riverton, Lander
Tongue River Invite
WHO'S HERE: Tongue River, Big Horn, Wright, Lusk
Friday-Saturday
Lovell Invite
WHO'S HERE: Lovell, Thermopolis, Worland, Cody, Buffalo, Powell
