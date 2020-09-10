 Skip to main content
Prep golf schedule
agate

Friday

Class 3A West Regional

at Powell

WHO'S HERE: Powell, Star Valley, Cody, Lovell, Lyman, Pinedale, Green River

Class 3A East Regional

at Rawlins

WHO'S HERE: Rawlins, Riverton, Worland, Douglas, Torrington, Wheatland, Buffalo

Cheyenne Invite

WHO'S HERE: Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Thunder Basin, Laramie, Gillette

Sheridan Triangular

WHO'S HERE: Sheridan, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County

Thermopolis Invite

WHO'S HERE: Thermopolis, Kemmerer, Tongue River, Big Horn

Saturday

Lusk Invite

WHO'S HERE: Lusk, Wright, Upton, Sundance

