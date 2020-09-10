Prep golf schedule

Friday
Class 3A West Regional
at Powell
WHO'S HERE: Powell, Star Valley, Cody, Lovell, Lyman, Pinedale, Green River
Class 3A East Regional
at Rawlins
WHO'S HERE: Rawlins, Riverton, Worland, Douglas, Torrington, Wheatland, Buffalo
Cheyenne Invite
WHO'S HERE: Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Thunder Basin, Laramie, Gillette
Sheridan Triangular
WHO'S HERE: Sheridan, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County
Thermopolis Invite
WHO'S HERE: Thermopolis, Kemmerer, Tongue River, Big Horn
Saturday
Lusk Invite
WHO'S HERE: Lusk, Wright, Upton, Sundance
