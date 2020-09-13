Prep golf schedule

Wyoming State High School Golf Championships
Friday-Saturday
Class 4A
at Casper
Three Crowns Golf Course
WHO'S HERE: Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Jackson, Laramie, Evanston, Sheridan, Thunder Basin, Gillette, Green River, Rock Springs.
Class 3A
at Evanston
Purple Sage Golf Course
WHO'S HERE: Riverton, Lander, Worland, Star Valley, Cody, Powell, Douglas, Wheatland, Lovell, Lyman, Pinedale, Rawlins, Buffalo.
Class 2A
at Kemmerer
Fossil Island Golf Course
WHO;S HERE: Kemmerer, Thermopolis, Tongue River, Lusk, Wright, Big Horn, Sundance, Upton, Moorcroft.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!