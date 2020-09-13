 Skip to main content
Prep golf schedule
Prep golf schedule

Wyoming State High School Golf Championships

Friday-Saturday

Class 4A

at Casper

Three Crowns Golf Course

WHO'S HERE: Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Jackson, Laramie, Evanston, Sheridan, Thunder Basin, Gillette, Green River, Rock Springs.

Class 3A

at Evanston

Purple Sage Golf Course

WHO'S HERE: Riverton, Lander, Worland, Star Valley, Cody, Powell, Douglas, Wheatland, Lovell, Lyman, Pinedale, Rawlins, Buffalo.

Class 2A

at Kemmerer

Fossil Island Golf Course

WHO;S HERE: Kemmerer, Thermopolis, Tongue River, Lusk, Wright, Big Horn, Sundance, Upton, Moorcroft.

