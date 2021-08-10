Prep golf schedule

Wednesday-Thursday
Snake River Shootout
at Jackson (Wednesday); at Afton (Thursday)
WHO'S HERE: Jackson, Star Valley, Lander, Pinedale, Riverton, Evanston, Green River
Thursday-Friday
Gillette Invite
WHO'S HERE: Gillette, Thunder Basin, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Sheridan, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Buffalo
Wheatland Invite
WHO'S HERE: Wheatland, Douglas, Torrington, Glenrock, Rawlins, Laramie, Cheyenne South, Cheyenne Central JV
Park County Shootout
at Cody (Thursday); at Powell (Friday)
WHO'S HERE: Cody, Powell, Lovell, Worland, Thermopolis, Kemmerer, Sheridan JV
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!