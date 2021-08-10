 Skip to main content
Prep golf schedule
agate

WyoVarsity logo

Wednesday-Thursday

Snake River Shootout

at Jackson (Wednesday); at Afton (Thursday)

WHO'S HERE: Jackson, Star Valley, Lander, Pinedale, Riverton, Evanston, Green River

Thursday-Friday

Gillette Invite

WHO'S HERE: Gillette, Thunder Basin, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Sheridan, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Buffalo

Wheatland Invite

WHO'S HERE: Wheatland, Douglas, Torrington, Glenrock, Rawlins, Laramie, Cheyenne South, Cheyenne Central JV

Park County Shootout

at Cody (Thursday); at Powell (Friday)

WHO'S HERE: Cody, Powell, Lovell, Worland, Thermopolis, Kemmerer, Sheridan JV

