 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLLEGE GOLF

Riverton's Easton Paxton sets mark for most rounds played at North Carolina State

  • 0

Easton Paxton, a 2017 graduate of Riverton High School, set a North Carolina State record Friday by playing in his 151st round for the Wolfpack.

Paxton, a graduate student at N.C. State, added to the mark Saturday when he played in the second round of the ACC Championship in Panama City, Florida. He was tied for 19th with a 1-over 213 (70-70-73).

Paxton won four state championships (2013-16) and helped lead the Wolverines to four Class 4A state titles before signing with N.C. State.

He entered this season with a career stroke average of 72.64, which is ninth-best in program history. In mid-February, Paxton tied for 15th to earn conditional PGA TOUR Canada status at The Club at Weston Hills in Florida.

Easton Paxton headshot 2021

Paxton
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Kremlin says exclusion of Russian athletes from Wimbledon is 'unacceptable'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News