Riverton's Easton Paxton sets mark for most rounds played at North Carolina State

Easton Paxton, a 2017 graduate of Riverton High School, set a North Carolina State record Friday by playing in his 151st round for the Wolfpack.

Paxton, a graduate student at N.C. State, added to the mark Saturday when he played in the second round of the ACC Championship in Panama City, Florida. He was tied for 19th with a 1-over 213 (70-70-73).

Paxton won four state championships (2013-16) and helped lead the Wolverines to four Class 4A state titles before signing with N.C. State.

He entered this season with a career stroke average of 72.64, which is ninth-best in program history. In mid-February, Paxton tied for 15th to earn conditional PGA TOUR Canada status at The Club at Weston Hills in Florida.

