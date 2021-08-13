Riverton's Parker Paxton, Lander's Maddi Korell win season-opening golf tournament

Riverton's Parker Paxton picked up right where he left off last season, winning the season-opening Snake River Shootout on Thursday in Afton. The sophomore, who won the Class 3A individual title last season, carded a 69 Wednesday in Jackson followed by a 68 Thursday for a two-day total of 137.
Jackson's Mason Evans was a distant second with a 156 after back-to-back rounds of 78.
The Riverton boys also won the team title with a 659 to finish 10 strokes ahead of Jackson. For the Wolverines, Kyler Graham was fourth with a 171, Brodie Dale eighth with a 175, Brett Jones ninth with a 177 and Kennedy Prom tied for 10th with a 181.
For the girls, Lander's Maddi Korell rallied from a 5-stroke deficit Wednesday to win with a 181. Korell closed with an 88 after opening with a 93. Green River's Isabell Salas (88-97) was second with a 185, followed by teammate Kaelea Gibson (191). The Wolves won the team title with a 589 to finish 42 strokes ahead of Star Valley.
Jack Nowlin
Sports editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
