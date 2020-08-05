Riverton's Parker Paxton ties for 24th at High School Golf National Invitational

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Incoming Riverton freshman Parker Paxton carded his third consecutive 74 to finish with a 6-over 222 to tie for 24th at the High School Golf National Invitational on Wednesday in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

Paxton, who had the lowest score among Class of 2024 competitors at the meet, also posted the lowest score for a Kelly Walsh team that finished ninth in the team standings with a 930. Utah won the event with a 903.

Rounding out the scores for KW were Russel Sprecher (227), Taj Sutherland (229), Dane Rasmussen (256) and Austin Neuman (257).

Lander's Jaren Calkins had a 10-over 226, with Worland's Karsten Simmons carding a 227, JT Klinghagen a 261 and Landen Gilmore a 285. Thermopolis two-time state champ Hardy Johnson shot a 240, followed by teammates Hadley Johnson (309), Jeffry Clark (327) and William Clark (340).

Thunder Basin's Maria Farnum was the leading finisher for the Wyoming girls with a 262, followed by Sheridan's Samantha Spielman with a 275. Thunder Basin, which placed ninth as a team, also was represented by Karissa Tranas (276), Darby Barstad (276), Arilyn Johnson (342) and Hailey Westbrook (348).

