Riverton's Parker Paxton ties for 24th at High School Golf National Invitational
PREP GOLF

Incoming Riverton freshman Parker Paxton carded his third consecutive 74 to finish with a 6-over 222 to tie for 24th at the High School Golf National Invitational on Wednesday in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

Paxton, who had the lowest score among Class of 2024 competitors at the meet, also posted the lowest score for a Kelly Walsh team that finished ninth in the team standings with a 930. Utah won the event with a 903.

Rounding out the scores for KW were Russel Sprecher (227), Taj Sutherland (229), Dane Rasmussen (256) and Austin Neuman (257).

Lander's Jaren Calkins had a 10-over 226, with Worland's Karsten Simmons carding a 227, JT Klinghagen a 261 and Landen Gilmore a 285. Thermopolis two-time state champ Hardy Johnson shot a 240, followed by teammates Hadley Johnson (309), Jeffry Clark (327) and William Clark (340).

Thunder Basin's Maria Farnum was the leading finisher for the Wyoming girls with a 262, followed by Sheridan's Samantha Spielman with a 275. Thunder Basin, which placed ninth as a team, also was represented by Karissa Tranas (276), Darby Barstad (276), Arilyn Johnson (342) and Hailey Westbrook (348).

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

