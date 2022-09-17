Riverton's Paxton, Lovell's Cook, Upton's Materi win third straight state golf titles

Riverton's Parker Paxton and Lovell's Erika Cook moved one step closer to a four-peat while Upton's Brooklyn Materi finished her high school golf career with a three-peat Saturday at the Wyoming State High School Golf Championships.

Those were just some of the storylines on a weekend filled with them as the first state-culminating event of the 2022-23 prep season came to a close.

Class 4A girls

Sheridan's Samantha Spielman carded a final-round 73 on Saturday at the White Mountain Golf Course in Rock Springs to win individual medalist honors with a two-day total of 146. It was the fourth top-three finish for the senior, who finished second as a freshman, won gold as a sophomore and placed third last year.

Kelly Walsh claimed its first team title since 2018 with senior Carli Kalus taking second (150), defending champion Haily Kalus finishing third (153) and junior Maddie Griffin ninth (170). The Trojans totaled 473 to finish 11 strokes ahead of Sheridan.

Natrona County was third behind top-10 finishes from Cheyenne Ward (fourth with a 157) and Maggie Teague (eighth with a 166).

Class 4A boys

Kelly Walsh's Josh Lane defeated defending state champ Brock Owings from Sheridan in a playoff to capture individual honors. Lane had a 73 on Friday for a a two-stroke advantage on Owings, but the Bronc carded a 71 on Saturday to force the playoff before Lane prevailed.

Jackson trailed Kelly Walsh by seven strokes after the first round, but the Broncs saved their best for Saturday and topped Cheyenne Central by two strokes (616-618) to claim back-to-back championships. Mason Evans was fourth and Hayes Millham tied for sixth to lead the Jackson charge.

Class 3A girls

Lovell's Cook and Green River's Isabell Salas both fired a 76 on Friday at the Buffalo Golf Course to enter the final round tied for the lead. On Saturday, though, Cook had an 80 to finish two strokes ahead of Salas and win her third consecutive title.

Wheatland won the team title for the second year in a row as Lily Nichols and Macy Jones tied for third and Bryley Waring finished ninth.

Class 3A boys

Paxton had a 137 to finish 15 strokes ahead of runner-up Sam Dolezal of Evanston. The title was not only the third in a row for the Riverton junior but the seventh in a row for the Paxton family. Easton Paxton won four 4A titles (2013-16) to help lead the Wolverines to a four-peat.

Parker Paxton won't get four consecutive team titles -- Worland won the 3A crown in 2020 -- but Riverton did win its second in a row. Brodie Dale tied for fifth and Kyler Graham tied for seventh to help the Wolverines finish 23 strokes ahead of Evanston (638-661).

Class 2A girls

After finishing second as a freshman, Materi won her third individual title and led the Bobcats to back-to-back team titles. Materi carded a 171 to finish 20 strokes ahead of Sundance's Sheridan Schubarth. It was the third year in a row Schubarth had to settle for silver after winning state as a freshman.

In addition to Materi, Upton got top-10 finishes from Ciarra Moore, Leah Keever and Avril Norman at the Hay Creek Golf Course in Wright.

Class 2A boys

Hadley Johnson kept the streak alive for Thermopolis, winning top honors and leading the Bobcats to the team title after older brother Hardy Johnson did the same thing the past four years.

Hadley Johnson had a 78 on Saturday for the low round of the day to give him a two-day total of 161, which was two strokes better than Kemmerer's Carter Wood. Johnson had plenty of support as teammates Hayden Overfield and Seth Weyer tied for sixth and Spencer Calhoun was eighth.