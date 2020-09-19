Sheridan's Spielman, Laramie's McClaren win individual titles at Class 4A state golf

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jackson McClaren stood over his putt on the final hole Saturday at Three Crowns Golf Course in Casper when a gust of wind forced him to step away. The Laramie junior obviously is accustomed to playing in the wind, but he had too much riding on the putt to not give it his full concentration.

“If you’re going to play in Wyoming, you have to adjust to the wind,” McClaren said. “I just wanted to make sure the ball wasn’t going to move. That’s just something I always do, whether if it’s to win or not.”

When he finally felt comfortable, McClaren lined up the 5-foot putt and calmly knocked it in the hole. His birdie on the par-5 ninth gave him a two-stroke victory over Evanston’s Braxton Lind to claim the 2020 Wyoming State High School Class 4A Golf Championship.

McClaren shot an 80 in the opening round on Friday that left him four strokes back of Lind.

“I played good Friday, but for me it’s all upstairs,” he said, pointing to his head. “Braxton is a great player, but I was able to put a good round together today. I putted good and I kept the big numbers out of play.”