Sheridan's Spielman, Laramie's McClaren win individual titles at Class 4A state golf

Jackson McClaren stood over his putt on the final hole Saturday at Three Crowns Golf Course in Casper when a gust of wind forced him to step away. The Laramie junior obviously is accustomed to playing in the wind, but he had too much riding on the putt to not give it his full concentration.
“If you’re going to play in Wyoming, you have to adjust to the wind,” McClaren said. “I just wanted to make sure the ball wasn’t going to move. That’s just something I always do, whether if it’s to win or not.”
When he finally felt comfortable, McClaren lined up the 5-foot putt and calmly knocked it in the hole. His birdie on the par-5 ninth gave him a two-stroke victory over Evanston’s Braxton Lind to claim the 2020 Wyoming State High School Class 4A Golf Championship.
McClaren shot an 80 in the opening round on Friday that left him four strokes back of Lind.
“I played good Friday, but for me it’s all upstairs,” he said, pointing to his head. “Braxton is a great player, but I was able to put a good round together today. I putted good and I kept the big numbers out of play.”
McClaren, who finished tied for 23rd at last year’s state meet, said his bogey on the par-5 17th — the longest hole on the course at 600 yards — proved to be the turning point Saturday.
“Making that 15-footer was big,” he said.
Sheridan sophomore Samantha Spielman claimed the girls individual title over Thunder Basin’s Maria Farnum, the defending state champ. Farnum bested Spielman by 8 strokes last year.
“I was pretty consistent all weekend,” Spielman said. “I just had to keep my head up and keep working.”
Asked if she had to adjust her game when the wind picked up midway through the final round, Spielman shrugged. “Not too much,” she said. “It was just one more thing for me to think about out there.”
Farnum might not have won individual gold, but she did help the Bolts capture their second consecutive team championship.
The Sheridan boys made up an 11-stroke deficit to Jackson on Saturday to win their first team title since 2011. Scores were not available by the Star-Tribune’s press time.
Class 3A
The Worland boys claimed their first team title since 2002, besting runner-up Cody by 39 strokes (620-659) at the Purple Sage Golf Course in Evanston..
The Lovell girls held on for a three-stroke victory over Wheatland (555-558) to win their first team title.
No individual results were available.
Class 2A
After finishing second to Sundance’s Sheridan Schubarth last year, Upton’s Brooklyn Materi reversed the order this year. Materi carded a 179 over two days at the Fossil Island Golf Course in Kemmerer to finish 6 strokes ahead of Schubarth.
Sundance did make it back-to-back team titles thanks to Schubarth and Allie Crawford, who finished fifth with a 231.
No results were available for the boys team race or individual standings.
