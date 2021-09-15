State golf championships feature all six returning individual gold medalists

“I like that there is a competitive field,” Spiva said. “It makes it more fun.”

Spiva’s coming-out party came at the state meet her freshman year. After her opening-round 96 at the Airport Golf Club in Cheyenne left her tied for 16th place, she carded a 79 -- the lowest score of the round and second-lowest of the weekend -- in the final round to vault to eighth place.

Longtime NC golf coach Tim Fauss believes Spiva’s growth on the course since her freshman year is a result of two things.

“I would say it’s her mentality and consistency,” he offered. “She doesn’t make very many bad shots now and when she was younger they came more frequently.

“Mentally, being able to focus for five-six hours is a tough skill to learn and build up, but in golf you have to be able to focus for that extended period of time.”

Spiva agrees with her coach’s assessment of her game.

“Junior to senior year my scores improved, but I feel like in my sophomore year is when my mental game expanded immensely,” she said. “It was just the practice rounds and allowing yourself to make mistakes … you have to get over it faster than anybody else.”