State golf championships feature all six returning individual gold medalists

Sophie Spiva heads into this weekend’s Wyoming State High School Class 4A Golf Championship with a chance to earn all-state honors for the fourth year in a row. It would be an impressive feat, but the Natrona County senior doesn’t want to finish her Filly career with just another top-10 finish.
“It would mean a lot to win it,” Spiva said before practice Tuesday at Three Crowns Golf Club, “just because I’ve worked so hard. I’ve been in position to possibly win all four years, so if I could win it this year it would just be the cherry on top for my senior year.”
Spiva finished eighth at state as a freshman, moved up to third as a sophomore and tied for second last year, just three strokes back of individual medalist Samantha Spielman from Sheridan, despite “not playing very well.”
She will once again be on the short list of contenders when the 4A state meet tees off Friday at the Snake River Sporting Club outside Jackson, with the second round taking place Saturday at the Shooting Star Golf Course at Teton Village.
Spiva, who has a chance to be the Fillies’ first four-time all-state golfer since Caitlyn Skavdahl (2012-15), is one of six returning all-staters from last year. Spielman is back to defend her title, along with Kelly Walsh junior twins Haily and Carli Kalus, Thunder Basin senior Darby Barstad and Sheridan senior Izzy Laird.
“I like that there is a competitive field,” Spiva said. “It makes it more fun.”
Spiva’s coming-out party came at the state meet her freshman year. After her opening-round 96 at the Airport Golf Club in Cheyenne left her tied for 16th place, she carded a 79 -- the lowest score of the round and second-lowest of the weekend -- in the final round to vault to eighth place.
Longtime NC golf coach Tim Fauss believes Spiva’s growth on the course since her freshman year is a result of two things.
“I would say it’s her mentality and consistency,” he offered. “She doesn’t make very many bad shots now and when she was younger they came more frequently.
“Mentally, being able to focus for five-six hours is a tough skill to learn and build up, but in golf you have to be able to focus for that extended period of time.”
Spiva agrees with her coach’s assessment of her game.
“Junior to senior year my scores improved, but I feel like in my sophomore year is when my mental game expanded immensely,” she said. “It was just the practice rounds and allowing yourself to make mistakes … you have to get over it faster than anybody else.”
Spiva has yet to play on either of the courses this weekend, but she’s OK with that.
“Sometimes when I’m not so comfortable I play better,” she said. “I think my swing is there, it’s just going to come down to the mental game. If you think you’re going to lose, you are. And if you want to win you’re going to play well enough that you just might.”
Class 4A
Spielman and Laramie senior Jackson McClaren are the defending individual champs, while the Thunder Basin girls and Sheridan boys won last year's team titles.
Spielman, who was second in 2019, is still the one to beat, but there are a number of contenders in the field. Kelly Walsh juniors Haily and Carli Kalus, Natrona County senior Sophie Spiva and Cheyenne Central senior Barrett Georges are among the ones to watch.
Sheridan has team depth behind Spielman, although both KW and NC could challenge for the top spot.
McClaren headlines a strong field that includes Rock Springs' Sam Young; Kelly Walsh's Tanner Warren and Brodey Deacon; Gillette's Shay Leupold; Cheyenne Central's Caden Cunningham and Zack Wiltanger; and Jackson's Mason Evans, Adam Russell and Hayes Milham, who will be playing on their home course.
The boys' team race expects to be a four-team affair between Kelly Walsh, Cheyenne Central, Sheridan and Jackson.
Class 3A
Sophomores Parker Paxton from Riverton and Erika Cook from Lovell return to defend their individual titles.
Paxton's primary competition figures to be from Worland senior Karsten Simmons, who was the state champ as a freshman in 2018. Worland ran away from the field to win it all last year, but Riverton appears to have the depth behind Paxton to win its first team title since winning four consecutive 4A titles (2013-16).
The Wheatland girls, who are chasing the first state championship in program history, won last week's East Conference meet by more than 100 strokes behind a 1-2-3 finish from Macy Jones, Bryley Waring and Lily Nichols.
Class 2A
Thermopolis senior Hardy Johnson is going for his fourth consecutive individual title while also hoping to lead the Bobcats to the team championship for the fourth year in a row. He'll have a chance to do so on his home course as Thermopolis returns to competition after the school was forced to go to virtual learning the past two weeks because of COVID-19.
The top spot in the girls' race figures to once again be between junior Brooklyn Materi from Upton and Sheridan Schubarth from Sundance. Materi defeated Schubarth by six strokes to win medalist honors last year after Schubarth won in 2019. Sundance is the two-time defending state champion.
