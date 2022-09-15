State golf championships tee off this weekend in Rock Springs, Buffalo, Wright

A season that teed just five weeks ago comes to a close this weekend at the Wyoming State High School Golf Championships. The state-culminating meets will take place at the White Mountain Golf Course in Rock Springs (Class 4A), the Buffalo Golf Course (3A) and the Hay Creek Golf Course in Wright (2A).

Five of last year's individual champions are back to defend their titles, including three golfers -- Riverton's Parker Paxton, Lovell's Erick Cook and Upton's Brooklyn Materi -- seeking their third consecutive gold medals.

Class 4A girls

Defending state champ Haily Kalus of Kelly Walsh won the rain-shortened West Qualifier last week at 3 Crowns Golf Course in Casper. The senior carded a 73 to give her a 10-stroke victory over twin sister Carli Kalus. Junior Maddie Griffin was fifth with an 85 to help lead the Trojans to the team title.

In the East Qualifier, Sheridan senior Samantha Spielman -- the 2020 state champ -- had a two-day total of 139 to win individual medalist honors. The defending state champ Broncs also got top-10 finishes from Camryn Wagner, Gabi Wright, Shelbi Gardner and Chloe Jorgenson to win the team title.

Class 4A boys

Sheridan's Brock Owings returns to defend his state title. Last week the junior defeated Cheyenne East's Nash Coleman in a playoff to win the East Qualifier and help the Broncs win the team title by one stroke over Cheyenne Central.

Kelly Walsh won the West Qualifier behind top-10 finishes from Brodey Deacon, Josh Lane, Isaac Schmidt and Cobey Pexton. Defending state champ Jackson was second, with Mason Evans and Adam Russell both placing in the top five.

Star Valley junior P.J. Horsley, who won the West Qualifier, finished fourth at the 3A state meet last season.

Class 3A girls

Lovell's Cook goes for a three-peat, but will be pushed by a host of returning all-state selections. Defending team champ Wheatland, which won last week's East Qualifier by 85 strokes over runner-up Riverton, returns three of them in Lily Nichols, Macy Jones and Bryley Waring, in addition to Lola Philo.

Green River's Isabelll Salas and Allison Sanchez and Hadley Blackwell from West Qualifier champion Evanston also expect to be in the mix.

Class 3A boys

Riverton's Paxton is chasing his third consecutive title. Last week the junior carded a 136 to finish 24 strokes ahead of the field and lead the defending state champion Wolverines to the top of the podium. Kyler Graham, Brodie Dale and Hunter Walker also recorded top-10 finishes for Riverton at the qualifier.

Lander won the West Qualifier on its home course with Owen Sweeney (156) holding on for a four-stroke victory over Evanston's Sam Dolezal (160). The Tigers topped the Red Devils by 11 strokes in the team race.

Class 2A girls

Since finishing two strokes back of Sundance' s Sheridan Schubarth in the season-opening Glenrock Kickoff, Upton's Materi has been on a roll. The senior has won seven consecutive meets, with Schubarth -- the 2019 state champ -- taking second in six of seven meets.

With Ciarra Moore and Avril Norman usually near the top of the leader board, Upton is favored to defend to defend its state title.

Class 2A boys

Four-time state gold medalist Hardy Johnson of Thermopolis is gone, leaving the door open for a new state champ. Upton sophomore Logan Timberman, who finished second to Johnson last year, is the favorite, but he's expected to face stiff challenges from teammates Bridger Bruce and Kailer Duarte,, Tongue River's Braxton Tremain, Kemmerer's Carter Wood, Thermopolis' Hadley Johnson and Lusk's Camden Rose.