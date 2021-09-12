 Skip to main content
State golf schedule
State golf schedule

Wyoming State High School Golf Championships

Friday-Saturday

Class 4A

at Snake River Sporting Club (Jackson)

WHO'S HERE: Jackson, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Gillette, Sheridan, Thunder Basin, Laramie, Rock Springs, Evanston

Class 3A

at Lander Golf Course

WHO'S HERE: Lander, Riverton, Worland, Star Valley, Cody, Powell, Pinedale, Lyman, Green River, Wheatland, Rawlins, Lovell, Douglas, Torrington, Buffalo

Class 2A

at Thermopolis Golf Course

WHO'S HERE: Thermopolis, Sundance, Upton, Wright, Upton, Lusk, Kemmerer, Big Horn, Moorcroft

