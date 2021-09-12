State golf schedule

Wyoming State High School Golf Championships
Friday-Saturday
Class 4A
at Snake River Sporting Club (Jackson)
WHO'S HERE: Jackson, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Gillette, Sheridan, Thunder Basin, Laramie, Rock Springs, Evanston
Class 3A
at Lander Golf Course
WHO'S HERE: Lander, Riverton, Worland, Star Valley, Cody, Powell, Pinedale, Lyman, Green River, Wheatland, Rawlins, Lovell, Douglas, Torrington, Buffalo
Class 2A
at Thermopolis Golf Course
WHO'S HERE: Thermopolis, Sundance, Upton, Wright, Upton, Lusk, Kemmerer, Big Horn, Moorcroft
