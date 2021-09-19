Thermopolis senior Hardy Johnson wins fourth state golf championship

Kelly Walsh junior Haily Kalus shot a round-best 78 Saturday at the Shooting Star Golf Course in Teton Village to win the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Girls Golf Championship.

Kalus had a two-round score of 162 to finish one stroke ahead of Sheridan’s Gabi Wright and two ahead of defending state champion Samantha Spielman of Sheridan. Natrona County senior Sophie Spiva was fourth with a 167.

Kalus was sixth, four strokes behind both Wright and Spiva, after carding an 84 in the first round Friday at the Snake River Sporting Club in Jackson. But she closed with the best round of the day while Wright had an 83 and Spiva an 87.

Sheridan won the girls team title for the first time since 2015 as Wright, Spielman and Libby Gardner (170) all placed in the top 10. Kelly Walsh was second with Maddie Griffin and Carli Kalus tying for 10th with scores of 178.

In the boys’ competition, Sheridan’s Brock Owings had a two-round score of 155 to finish three strokes ahead of Jackson’s Hayes Milham.

Jackson won the team title by four strokes over Kelly Walsh, which got top-10 finishes from Tanner Warren and Brodey Deacon. It was the Broncs’ first team title since they topped the 3A field in 2012.

