Two Wyoming golfers start strong at High School Golf National Invitational

Lander senior Jaren Calkins and Riverton freshman Parker Paxton were both tied for 23rd Tuesday after two rounds at the High School Golf National Invitational in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

Three-time defending Class 4A boys champion Kelly Walsh was tied for ninth with a team score of 619 (+43) through two rounds. Competing for the Trojans are Russel Sprecher (+9), Taj Sutherland (+9), Dane Rasmussen (+25)and Austin Neuman (+26), along with Paxton.

Paxton is the youngest brother of North Carolina State junior Easton Paxton, who won four Class 4A state titles and helped lead the Wolverines to four team championships (2013-16).

Parker Paxton put together back-to-back scores of 74 for a 4-over 248 while Calkins, the defending 3A state champ, was 5-over Tuesday after shooting 1-under on his opening round.

Worland was represented by Karsten Simmons (+6), JT Klinghagen (+12) and Landen Gilmore (+21). Two-time defending Class 2A state champ Thermopolis was paced by defending state champ Hardy Johnson (+12) and William Clark (+84).

In the girls competition, defending state 4A champ Thunder Basin was in last place with a 241-over 817. Maria Farnum, the defending state individual medalist, paced the Bolts with a 178 (+34), followed by Karissa Tranas (+50), Darby Barstad (+63), Hailey Westbrook (+94) and Arilyn Johnson (+97). Sheridan's Samantha Spielman shot an 824 (+41).

