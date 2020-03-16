WHSAA suspends all high school activities until April 6

The Wyoming High School Activities Association announced in a release Monday that all high school activities would be suspended until Monday, April 6. This comes as a result of the Center of Disease Control's recommendation of no gatherings of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks.

In addition to the suspension of all activities, there will be no practices allowed during this time. If and when spring sports resume spring sports, they will hold to the 9-day practice rule and the WHSAA will count any practices from last week. Golf and tennis will not begin until the suspension is lifted and will need to meet the same practice rule as in the past.