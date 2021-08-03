Wyoming boys golf team finishes 11th at Junior America's Cup in Sheridan

A Wyoming boys golf team comprised of two defending state champions and two former state champs placed 11th out of 16 teams at the Junior America's Cup recently at the Powder Horn Golf Club in Sheridan.

Riverton's Parker Paxton, who won the Class 3A state tournament last year, was the top Wyoming finisher as he came in 19th with a three-round total of 7-over 220. Defending Class 4A champ Jackson McClaren of Laramie placed 32nd with a 12-over 225, followed by former 3A champs Jaren Calkins of Lander (39th with a 14-over 227) and Karsten Simmons of Worland (53rd with a 21-over 234).