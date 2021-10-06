Kelly Walsh junior Haily Kalus reflects on her state golf championship

“I literally set a goal before the season to win a tournament and I was able to win three plus a state title.”

At Jackson, on two courses she had never seen before let alone played on, Kalus remained calm despite ending the first day six strokes back of the leaders. She was paired with first-day leaders Spiva and Wright and Cheyenne Central’s Katie Cobb, who had opened with an 83.

“I really just tried to play my own game and not think about anything else,” Kalus said of her mindset entering the final round.

Despite Kalus having five golfers ahead of her in the standings, Kelly Walsh golf coach Brandon Schaefer liked her chances.

“That course was hard,” he said, “so whoever was going to be mentally strongest that day was going to win. Haily doesn’t try to do too much and that’s how she won.”

Playing the Shooting Star Golf Club at Teton Village, which Golf Digest recently rated as No. 123 on its list of America’s top golf courses, Kalus went to work.