Kelly Walsh's Haily and Carli Kalus to compete at NHSGA National Invitational

Two Kelly Walsh golfers will be competing for a national high school title this week. Starting Monday, KW senior sisters Haily Kalus and Carli Kalus will be at the Pinehurst Resort in Pinehurst, North Carolina, taking part in the National High School Golf Association High School Golf National Invitational.

Haily Kalus won the 2021 Wyoming State High School Golf Championship while Carli Kalus tied for ninth to help lead the Trojans to a second-place finish. Both golfers are two-time 4A all-state selections.

At the most recent state championships in Jackson, Haily Kalus finished the first day in sixth place but carded a 78 -- the lowest score of the weekend -- on the second day to finish with a 162, one stroke ahead of Sheridan's Gabi Wright.

Carli Kalus had a two-day total of 178 to tie Kelly Walsh teammate Madie Griffin for ninth.

More than 220 girls golfers will be competing in the invitation-only tournament. The field consists of the top high school golfers from across the country who have won their respective state championships as a team or as an individual.

Rounding out the Wyoming team are four golfers from Sheridan's state championship team: Samantha Spielman, the 2020 champ who finished third in 2021; Libby Gardner, who finished sixth last year; Katie Jorgenson, who placed eighth in 2021; and Shelbi Gardner.

