Natrona County's Henderson, Meeks, Langley sign national letters of intent

Natrona County seniors Kyler Henderson, Cyruss Meeks and Cami Langley on Wednesday all signed their National Letters of Intent to continue their athletic and academic careers at the next level.

Henderson and Meeks were members of the Mustangs' 2021 Class 4A state championship team, the program's first state title since 1984. Henderson went 41-2 on the season, defeating Thunder Basin's Jais Rose 3-1 in the 132-pound state championship match. Meeks (40-4) lost to Kelly Walsh's Analu Benabise in the state title match at 145 after winning the title at 138 as a junior. Henderson will wrestle at Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa, while Meeks will compete at Colorado State University-Pueblo.