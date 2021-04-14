 Skip to main content
Natrona County's Henderson, Meeks, Langley sign national letters of intent
COLLEGE SIGNINGS

Natrona County's Henderson, Meeks, Langley sign national letters of intent

  • Updated
Class 4a State Wrestling Championships

Natrona County's Kyler Henderson reacts after defeating Thunder Basin's Jais Rose to win the 132-pound title at the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Wrestling Championships on Feb. 27 at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Natrona County seniors Kyler Henderson, Cyruss Meeks and Cami Langley on Wednesday all signed their National Letters of Intent to continue their athletic and academic careers at the next level.

Henderson and Meeks were members of the Mustangs' 2021 Class 4A state championship team, the program's first state title since 1984. Henderson went 41-2 on the season, defeating Thunder Basin's Jais Rose 3-1 in the 132-pound state championship match. Meeks (40-4) lost to Kelly Walsh's Analu Benabise in the state title match at 145 after winning the title at 138 as a junior. Henderson will wrestle at Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa, while Meeks will compete at Colorado State University-Pueblo.

Langley was a three-year varsity member of the Fillies' golf team, finishing 11th at the state meet as a senior and tying for 12th as a junior. She will be attending Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota.

