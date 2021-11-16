Natrona County's Sophie Spiva signs with University of Wyoming golf team

Spiva was a four-time all-state golfer for the Fillies, after finishing fourth at the Class 4A state meet in September at Jackson. She placed eighth as a freshman, third as a sophomore and tied for second last year.

"I am very excited about Sophie, she has been a staple not only in high school golf in Wyoming but really has been leading the way in junior golf and she has also transitioned well to being competitive in amateur golf." UW women's head coach Josey Stender said in a release. "It is very important to us to be able to sign an athlete from Wyoming. I am excited for her and can't wait to see what she can do at the collegiate level."