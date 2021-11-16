 Skip to main content
top story
PREP GOLF

Natrona County's Sophie Spiva signs with University of Wyoming golf team

State Golf Tournament

Natrona County's Sophie Spiva hits out of a sand trap during the final round of the Wyoming State High Class 4A Golf Championship on Sept. 19, 2020 at Three Crowns Golf Club in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo file, Star-Tribune

Natrona County senior Sophie Spiva will continue her golfing career at the University of Wyoming. Spiva signed her National Letter of Intent with the Cowgirls on Monday at Natrona County High School.

Spiva was a four-time all-state golfer for the Fillies, after finishing fourth at the Class 4A state meet in September at Jackson. She placed eighth as a freshman, third as a sophomore and tied for second last year.

"I am very excited about Sophie, she has been a staple not only in high school golf in Wyoming but really has been leading the way in junior golf and she has also transitioned well to being competitive in amateur golf." UW women's head coach Josey Stender said in a release. "It is very important to us to be able to sign an athlete from Wyoming. I am excited for her and can't wait to see what she can do at the collegiate level."

Spiva was the Fillies' first four-time all-state golfer since Caitlyn Skavdahl accomplished the feat from 2012-15. Skavdahl went on to have a solid collegiate career with the Cowgirls.

