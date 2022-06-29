 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS GOLF

Sheridan girls golf team finishes 19th at High School National Invitational

Sheridan

The Sheridan girls had their lowest combined round of the week to finish in 19th place out of 28 teams at the High School National Invitational on Wednesday at the Pinehurst Resort in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

Samantha Spielman carded a 79, her lowest round of the 54-hole tournament, to finish in a tie for 99th place with a 33-over par 247. Rounding out the Sheridan scorecard were Gabi Wright with a 261, Katie Jorgenson with a 269, Shelbi Gardner with a 287 and Libby Gardner with a 288.

Wyoming finished with a combined score of 1060 after shooting a 347 on Wednesday. Georgia won the team title with an 880.

Competing individually, Kelly Walsh's Carli Kalus carded a 79 to finish with a 264 and Haily Kalus had a 91 to finish with a 272.

Arizona's Jennifer Seo was the individual medalist among the 220 golfers with a 3-under par 211.

