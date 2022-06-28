Sheridan girls team in 19th after 2nd round of High School Golf National Invitational

The Sheridan girls team finished the second round of the High School Golf National Invitational in 19th place at the Pinehurst Resort in Pinehurst, North Carolina, on Tuesday.

Samantha Spielman, the 2020 Class 4A individual medalist, led the Wyoming team with a 168 (+24) to finish the day tied for 109th. Spielman carded an 87 on Tuesday after opening with an 81.

Rounding out the Sheridan scorecard were Gabi Wright with a +32 (88-88—176), Katie Jorgenson with a +39 (90-93—183), Libby Gardner with a +46 (92-98—190) and Shelbi Gardner with a +46 (96-94—190).

Competing individually, Kelly Walsh’s Haily Kalus was +37 (90-91—181) and Carli Kalus was +41 (97-88—185).

Haily Kalus is the defending 4A state champion. Also at the 2021 state meet, Wright finished second, Spielman third, Libby Gardner sixth, Jorgenson eighth and Carli Kalus tied for ninth.

Georgia was atop the team leader board at +11 (292-287—579) with Wyoming at +137 (351-362—713).

Individually, Victoria Patterson of Texas and Jenna Kim of North Carolina were tied for individual honors. Both carded an even-par 142 on the course.

The 54-hole National Invitational concludes Wednesday.

