The first state titles of the 2023-24 high school sports year are on the line this weekend when the Wyoming State High School Golf Championships tee off.

The action gets underway Friday morning, with Class 4A competing at the Powder Horn Golf Course in Sheridan, 3A at the Green Hills Golf Course in Worland and 2A at the Newcastle Country Club.

Kelly Walsh’s Josh Lane (4A boys), Riverton’s Parker Paxton (3A boys) and Lovell’s Erika Cook (3A girls) are back to defend their individual titles, with Paxton and Cook seeking four-peats.

Class 4A Girls

Natrona County, which is chasing its first team title in 10 years, is the team to beat.

Led by seniors Cheyenne Ward (4th at state last year), Maggie Teague (8th), Bailey Watson (11th) and Jordan Best, the Fillies won all four tournaments they competed in this year, including last week’s West Regional. Ward finished second at the regional meet, with Teague placing fourth, Watson fifth and Best eighth.

Defending state champ Kelly Walsh is led by senior Madie Griffin, who won the West Regional, senior Sydney Van Houten and sophomore Madeline Key.

East Regional champ Sheridan features senior Gabi Wright, the East gold medalist, and sophomore Gabi Wright, who was second at the regional meet.

Class 4A boys

Lane won last year’s state meet in a playoff and has three top-five finishes this season, including a third-place showing at the West Regional meet to help lead the Trojans to the team title. Isaac Schmidt (4th), Brady Wicks (6th) and Jonah Boulanger (8th) also had top-10 finishes for KW at the regional meet.

Hayes Millham from defending state champion Jackson won the West, with Thunder Basin’s Bodie Williams taking individual medalist honors at the East Regional.

Cheyenne East, led by junior Nash Coleman and senior Tayten Zitek, topped Gillette by 10 strokes to win the East Regional.

Class 3A girls

Cook goes for her fourth state title, but will have to hold off a strong field that includes Green River’s Isabell Salas and Wheatland’s Lily Nichols.

The Lovell senior won last week’s West Regional meet by nine strokes over Salas, who has finished second at state the last three years.

Nichols, who was third at state last year, won the East Regional for the defending state champion Bulldogs.

Class 3A boys

Paxton has dominated the links this year. He shot a final round 63 at the East Regional meet for a two-round score of 129 on his way to a 21-stroke victory over runner-up Tate Nichols of Wheatland.

Paxton, along with senior Brodie Dale and juniors Kyler Graham and Triston Ladd, has the Wolverines poised to win their third consecutive team title.

Paxton, who has already committed to continue his golfing career at the University of Colorado, is looking to join older brother Easton Paxton as a four-time winner. Easton helped lead Riverton to four Class 4A state titles (2013-16).

Evanston won the West Regional meet behind the 1-2 finish of Ryker Lind and Sam Dolezal.

Class 2A girls

Two-time defending state champ Upton has just one girl competing this year in senior Ciarra Moore (4th last year), opening the door for a new team champion.

Runner-up Sundance, Wright and Tongue River are expected to be the main contenders for the team title.

Class 2A boys

Thermopolis’s five-year run as team champ is likely over, as is the Bobcats’ five-year streak of holding individual honors (Hardy Johnson, 2018-21; Hadley Johnson, 2022).

The team race will likely be decided between Upton and Kemmerer, with Tongue River also in the mix.

Upton is led by Logan Timberman, Bridger Bruce and Kailer Duarte, with Austin Christen pacing Kemmerer and Braxton Tremain leading the way for Tongue River.