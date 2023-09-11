Friday-Saturday
Class 4A
at Sheridan
Powder Horn Golf Course
WHO'S HERE: Sheridan, Natrona County, Kelly Walsh, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Jackson, Star Valley, Gillette, Thunder Basin, Rock Springs, Laramie.
Class 3A
at Worland
Green Hills Golf Course
WHO'S HERE: Worland, Powell, Cody, Riverton, Lander, Wheatland, Lovell, Green River, Evanston, Douglas, Torrington, Pinedale, Lyman, Buffalo.
Class 2A
at Newcastle
Newcastle Country Club
WHO'S HERE: Newcastle, Upton, Wright, Sundance, Moorcroft, Lusk, Big Horn, Tongue River, Hulett, Glenrock, Thermopolis, Kemmerer, Ten Sleep.