Golf might be an individual sport, but the Natrona County Fillies have fully embraced the team aspect of the game this season.

That was evident earlier this week when the Fillies won the Casper Invite for their third victory of the season. Natrona County posted a score of 512 for a 10-stroke victory over runner-up Sheridan in the two-day tournament played on Monday at the Casper Municipal Golf Course and on Tuesday at Paradise Valley Country Club.

Senior Cheyenne Ward once again led the Fillies, finishing fourth with a 167. Fellow seniors Maggie Teague (6th with a 174), Bailey Watson (8th with a 176) and Jordan Best (10th with a 186) also finished in the top 10.

“It might be an individual game, but we have to do it for the team,” Teague said. “Because we do have the potential to win the state championship.”

Natrona County placed third at last year’s state meet and has finished in the top four the past seven years. But the Fillies haven’t won the Class 4A title since going back-to-back in 2012-13.

The pieces are falling into place for that to change.

Ward, who placed fourth at last year’s state meet, was the individual medalist at both the Douglas Invite and the Cheyenne Invite.

Asked what aspect of her game had improved the most the past couple of years, Ward didn’t hesitate.

“The mental game, for sure,” she said. “Staying calm and not freaking out when I hit a bad shot. I just try to play my own game and not worry about the place. And having fun has been a big thing for me.

“In my sophomore year I really struggled with the mental aspect of the game,” Ward added. “But I’ve gotten a lot more relaxed and I’ve worked on my game a whole lot. I’ve gotten a lot more consistent. I’m hitting the ball a lot better and I’m more mature.”

Teague has developed a similar mindset.

She finished eighth at state last year and was sixth in Douglas and fourth in Cheyenne. After an 81 Monday had her sitting third, on Tuesday Teague carded a 93, which tied for her highest round of the season. Instead of dwelling on her score, though, Teague was focused on the team victory and was eager to get back on the course.

“My mental game has improved 100 percent,” she admitted. “I’m not getting angry at bad shots because everybody is going to have their bad shots or their bad holes, so I try to make sure I take it one stroke at a time.”

While Ward and Teague are the undisputed one-two punch for the Fillies, Best has been challenging Watson for the all-important No. 3 spot. (The top three finishers comprise the team score.)

“With Cheyenne, Maggie and Bailey kind of being our three workhorses, we need someone like Jordan in case one of them struggles,” said Andrew Kennedy, the first-year NC head coach who was an assistant coach the past few years. “Having that depth keeps us in the hunt.

“I’ve just been impressed with their work ethic and their desire to get better every single year. They keep taking steps to get better.”

The Fillies don’t tee off again until the Riverton Invite next week, giving them time to keep working on their games and get the back-to-school jitters out of the way. The conference meet is scheduled for Sept. 8-9 in Afton followed by the state meet Sept. 15-16 at the Powder Horn Golf Course in Sheridan.

With less than a month remaining in the season, the push for a state championship is coming more into focus.

“I’m hoping the cards are aligning for it to be our year,” Kennedy said, “but it’s going to be tough. I think it will be very competitive between us and Sheridan, and (defending champion) Kelly Walsh is playing really well right now.”

Teague knows, for this group of friends and teammates, this is their last chance.

“With five seniors it would be super exciting to win the state championship this year,” she said.