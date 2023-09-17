Riverton's Easton Paxton and Lovell's Erika Cook added their names to an exclusive list on Saturday when they won their fourth state high school golf championships.

Competing on the Green Hills Golf Course in Worland the seniors posted the lowest scores of the weekend in Class 3A to finish atop the leader boards.

Paxton carded a 65 for a two-round total of 133 to finish two strokes ahead of Evanston junior Ryker Lind. The University of Colorado commit helped lead the Wolverines to their third consecutive team title, with senior Brodie Dale placing fourth with a 146 and junior Kyler Graham eighth with a 155.

Paxton joins older brother Easton, who won four individual 4A titles at Riverton (2013-16), and Hardy Johnson, who won four 2A titles at Thermopolis (2018-21) as the only four-time boys gold medalists.

Cook entered the final round trailing Green River's Isabell Salas by one stroke but fired a 72 to finish with a 150 and a five-stroke victory over Salas, who was the runner-up for the fourth year in a row. Cook joins Buffalo's Mardi Johnson (1991-94) and Lusk's Whitney Coon (2003-06) as the only girls golfers to four-peat.

Wheatland won the team title for the third year in a row, with Lily Nichols finishing third, Macy Jones fourth and Haylee Nelson tying for ninth.

Class 4A girls

Sheridan trailed Natrona County by 10 strokes (256-266) after the first round at the Powder Horn Golf Course in Sheridan, but senior Gabi Wright, junior Shelbi Gardner and sophomore Camryn Wagner combined for a 245 on Saturday to lead the hometown Broncs to the team title.

Wright finished second with a 166, which was one stroke back of Natrona County senior Cheyenne Ward. Gardner was third with a 167 and Wagner sixth with a 178.

Class 4A boys

Cheyenne East won its first team title since 1986 with a 625, which was 19 strokes better than two-time defending state champ Jackson.

Junior Daniel Meyers carded a 151 to take medalist honors, with junior Nash Coleman (4th, 156) and senior Tayten Zitek (8th, 158) also finishing in the top 10 for the T-Birds.

Jackson sophomore Joey McNamara was second with a 152 and Kelly Walsh senior Josh Lane, the defending state champion, taking third with a 153.

Class 2A girls

Thermopolis entered Saturday's final round at the Newcastle Country Club trailing Sundance by 22 strokes (317-339), but the Bobcats carded a 314 to finish with a 653 and edge the Bulldogs by one stroke to win their first team title since going back to back in 2008-09.

Lilly Johnson shot a 92 in the final round -- the lowest round of the weekend -- to lead the Bobcats' charge. The sophomore finished fifth with a 208, followed sophomore Madison Shaffer (6th, 221) and senior Maggie Landon (tie for 7th, 224).

Sundance junior Savanah Peterson and Upton senior Ciarra Moore both finished with a two-round total of 194, but Peterson defeated Moore in a playoff to win individual medalist honors.

Class 2A boys

Upton capped an impressive season by winning the program's first state championship by a convincing 95 strokes over runner-up Kemmerer (700-795).

Junior Logan Timberman shot a 69 on Saturday to take the gold with a 152. The Bobcats also got top-10 finishes from seniors Bridger Bruce (3rd, 171) and Ethan Schiller (8th, 187).

Tongue River senior Braxton Tremain earned silver with a 170.