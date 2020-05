× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Star-Tribune started mapping the members of Wyoming's Class of 2020 going to play collegiate sports back in February. That was before the coronavirus swept across the United States, forcing school districts into remote learning and keeping high school athletes from taking college visits.

Some seniors remain undecided on their next steps. They await restrictions to be rolled back in order to take official visits. Others have already made their decisions known.

Below is an interactive Google Map that plots the known college signings of high school athletes from across Wyoming.

Each point is marked by that student's high school mascot. Clicking or tapping on an individual marker (or name in the "Seniors" side menu) shows where that athlete went to high school, the college they'll attend, the sport they'll play and previous Star-Tribune stories involving that athlete for you to read.

This map and list will be updated as more seniors announce their decisions. If a senior has signed and is absent from the map, email us at sports@trib.com with the details of their decision.

Class of 2020

(Alphabetical order by high school)

Quinn McCafferty, Big Horn: Western Nebraska CC (Baseball)

Will Pelissier, Big Horn: University of Wyoming (Football)

Austyn Carder, Buffalo: Rocky Mountain College (Football)

Sydni Dobbin, Buffalo: Rocky Mountain College (Volleyball)

Dawson Hatch, Buffalo: Chadron State College (Football)

Emi Wagner, Buffalo: College of St. Benedicts (Swimming & Diving)

Kaden Lakin, Burns: Chadron State College (Football)

Piper Perez, Burns: Dickinson State University (Track & Field)

Nick Allen, Cheyenne Central: Davis & Elkins College (Swimming & Diving)

Kyla Bush, Cheyenne Central: Montana State University (Track & Field)

Ethan Cates, Cheyenne Central: University of Wyoming (Golf)

Ellie Fearneyhough, Cheyenne Central: Sheridan College (Volleyball)

Makyleigh Howard, Cheyenne Central: University of Wyoming (Soccer)

Jennifer Gillotti, Cheyenne Central: Concordia University (Softball)

Dawson Macleary, Cheyenne Central: Minot State University (Football)

Kaitlyn Mignault, Cheyenne Central: Charleston Southern University (Track & Field)

Shelby Murrell, Cheyenne Central: Hutchinson CC (Volleyball)

Sally Osterman, Cheyenne Central: South Virginia University (Swimming & Diving)

Riley Roedel, Cheyenne Central: Davis & Elkins College (Swimming & Diving)

Logan Schaad, Cheyenne Central: Davis & Elkins College (Swimming & Diving)

Madison Blaney, Cheyenne East: Sheridan College (Basketball)

Ky Buell, Cheyenne East: Western Nebraska CC (Basketball)

Kaiti Castle, Cheyenne East: Sheridan College (Soccer)

Demetrius McCord, Cheyenne East: Larmaie County CC (Basketball)

Xavier McCord, Cheyenne East: Laramie County CC (Basketball)

Jordyn Knipper, Cheyenne East: Minot State University (Soccer)

Travis Onisto, Cheyenne East: Colby CC (Baseball)

Garrett Oswald, Cheyenne East: Southeast CC (Baseball)

Angelina Liggett, Cheyenne South: Minnesota West Career & Tech College (Basketball)

Brendan Lock, Cheyenne South: Dixie State University (Tennis)

Charles Beaudrie, Cody: Chadron State College (Football)

Hunter Hays, Cody: Idaho State University (Football)

Moran Heydenberk, Cody: Colorado Mesa University (Soccer)

Duncan Radakovich, Cody: University of Wyoming (Football)

Baylee Stafford, Cody: University of Wyoming (Cross Country and Track & Field)

Emma Teichert, Cokeville: Northwest College (Volleyball)

Andi Hunsicker, Douglas: Laramie County CC (Soccer)

Cody Pinkerton, Douglas: Northern State University (Wrestling)

Lainee Allison, Gillette: Casper College (Soccer)

Desmond Medina, Gillette: Dickinson State University (Football)

Alissa West, Gillette: Dawson CC (Softball)

Cade Griffiths, Glenrock: Dakota Wesleyan (Football)

Kyler Lewis, Glenrock: York College (Baseball)

Ashelynn Birch, Green River: Utah State University Eastern (Basketball)

Madelyn Heiser, Green River: Sheridan College (Basketball)

Carly Kettering, Green River: Laramie County CC (Soccer)

Payton Tucker, Green River: Western Wyoming CC (Wrestling)

Payten Sorensen, Greybull: Western Wyoming CC (Basketball)

Conor McGraw, Hanna: Black Hills State University (Football)

Shane McGraw, Hanna: Black Hills State University (Football)

Brendon Reeves, Hanna: William Penn University (Basketball)

Jeydon Cox, Jackson: Chadron State College (Football)

Corin Carruth, Kelly Walsh: University of Wyoming (Volleyball)

Kellen Chadderdon, Kelly Walsh: University of Wyoming (Swimming & Diving)

Jason Hancock, Kelly Walsh: Black Hills State University (Track & Field)

Alyssa Miner, Kelly Walsh: South Mountain CC (Golf)

Ragin Mosteller, Kelly Walsh: Gillette College (Soccer)

Katie Owen, Kelly Walsh: Black Hills State University (Soccer)

Beth Pierantoni, Kelly Walsh: Colorado Christian University (Track & Field)

Tierney Robinson, Kelly Walsh: South Dakota School of Mines (Track & Field)

Taylor Rowe, Kelly Walsh: Colorado State University (Track & Field)

Danilynn Schell, Kelly Walsh: University of Wisconsin-Green Bay (Volleyball)

Naya Shime, Kelly Walsh: University of Wyoming (Volleyball)

Russell Sprecher, Kelly Walsh: Eastern Wyoming College (Golf)

Taj Sutherland, Kelly Walsh: University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley (Golf)

Gavin Thomas, Kelly Walsh: Chadron State College (Football)

Kyle Woodruff, Kelly Walsh: Casper College (Soccer)

Emory Yoosook, Kelly Walsh: Chadron State College (Track & Field)

Carter Young, Kelly Walsh: Grand Canyon University (Baseball)

Colter Julian, Kemmerer: Northeastern JC (Wrestling)

Niieihii Black, Lander: Central Wyoming College (Basketball)

Abby Renner, Lander: Black Hills State University (Volleyball)

Rachel Stoinski, Lander: University of Wyoming (Golf)

Kylie Barrick, Laramie: Stetson University (Soccer)

Joseph Campsey, Laramie: Geneva College (Football)

Jessica Crane, Laramie: Black Hills State University (Volleyball)

Max DeYoung, Laramie: University of Wyoming (Swimming & Diving)

Caleb Eaton, Laramie: Colorado Northwestern CC (Baseball)

Emmy Johnson, Laramie: University of Wyoming (Track & Field)

Olivia McPherson, Laramie: University of South Carolina (Swimming & Diving)

Sage Morton, Laramie: University of Wyoming (Swimming & Diving)

Tyler Oppie, Laramie: Dakota Wesleyan University (Baseball)

Aubry Sanchez, Laramie: University of Wyoming (Track & Field)

Noah Valdez, Laramie: Western New Mexico University (Basketball)

Calvin Webb, Laramie: Dakota Wesleyan University (Baseball)

Abigail Whitman, Laramie: University of Wyoming (Cross Country and Track & Field)

Jayla Wulff, Laramie: Gillette College (Soccer)

Amanda Cooley, Meeteetse: South Dakota School Of Mines (Track & Field)

Charmayne Delong, Moorcroft: Indiana Tech University (Wrestling)

Hailey Jones, Moorcroft: University of Wyoming (Cross Country and Track & Field)

Rowdy Pfeil, Moorcroft: Chadron State College (Wrestling)

Parker Schlater, Moorcroft: Chadron State College (Wrestling)

Parker Seeley, Moorcroft: Chadron State College (Wrestling)

Breckin Barnes, Mountain View: Dickinson State University (Football)

Briggin Bluemel, Mountain View: Dickinson State University (Football and Track & Field)

Braeden Walk, Mountain View: Dickinson State University (Football)

Hayden Bjorklund, Natrona County: Central Wyoming College (Golf)

Will Clair, Natrona County: Mt. Hood CC (Baseball)

Cooper Hack, Natrona County: McPherson College (Baseball)

Nathan Hawley, Natrona County: Casper College (Soccer)

Parker Mooren, Natrona County: Chadron State College (Track & Field)

Brady Rino, Natrona County: Central Wyoming College (Golf)

Kate Robertson, Natrona County: Casper College (Basketball)

Shaelyn Sims, Natrona County: Sheridan College (Volleyball)

Madyson Willis, Natrona County: University of Wyoming (Cross Country and Track & Field)

Jourdaine Cerenil, Pine Bluffs: Chadron State College (Track & Field)

Hyleigh Fornstrom, Pine Bluffs: Western Nebraska CC (Volleyball)

Maddie Fornstrom, Pine Bluffs: Colorado State University-Pueblo (Track & Field)

Donte Jacobson, Pine Bluffs: Dakota Wesleyan (Football)

Michael Shain, Pine Bluffs: Dickinson State University (Basketball)

Brian Steger, Pine Bluffs: Dickinson State University (Football and Track & Field)

Kyle Thurin, Pine Bluffs: Northeastern Junior College (Wrestling)

Mitchell Pape, Pinedale: Central Wyoming (Golf)

Jay Cox, Powell: University of Wyoming (Track & Field)

Bo Dearcorn, Powell: Northwest College (Wrestling)

Kayla Kolpitcke, Powell: Marian University (Hockey and Soccer)

Mykah Wainscott, Powell: Black Hills State University (Golf)

Jordan Jerome, Rawlins: Mid Plains CC (Volleyball)

Jordan Kelly, Rawlins: Western State University (Swimming & Diving)

Connor Mendez, Rawlins: Black Hills State University (Football)

Cody Newbrough, Rawlins: Dakota State University (Football)

Dillon Lange, Riverton: Dickinson State University (Baseball)

Alexxis Motisi, Riverton: Sheridan College (Volleyball)

Hannah Reinig, Riverton: Chadron State College (Volleyball)

Delaney Qualls, Rock River: Rocky Mountain College (Basketball)

Alyssa Bedard, Rock Springs: University of Wyoming (Soccer)

Rhys Brandt, Rock Springs: Western Wyoming CC (Volleyball)

Rylee Berry, Rock Springs: Laramie County CC (Soccer)

Jayson Caudell, Rock Springs: Chadron State College (Track & Field)

Randon Gresham, Rock Springs: Chadron State College (Football)

Payton Miller, Rock Springs: Morningside College (Swimming & Diving)

Favor Okere, Rock Springs: Waldorf University (Football and Track & Field)

Justis Reese, Rock Springs: Dickinson State University (Football)

Annika Syvrud, Rock Springs: Wayne State College (Soccer)

Carson Tyler, Rock Springs: Chadron State College (Football)

Favour Wanjoku, Rock Springs: University of Nebraska (Track & Field)

Aubrianne Crosby, Rocky Mountain: Northwest College (Volleyball)

Teagan Townsend, Rocky Mountain: Dickinson State University (Basketball)

Jarom Herring, Saratoga: Central Wyoming College (Cross Country)

Lowden Askins, Sheridan: Dakota Wesleyan (Football)

Jacob Boint, Sheridan: Indiana Wesleyan University (Baseball)

Garrett Coon, Sheridan: Montana State University (Football)

Alex Garber, Sheridan: University of Mary (Cross Country)

Zoe Robison, Sheridan: University of Wyoming (Swimming & Diving)

Abby Sanders, Sheridan: Sheridan College (Volleyball)

Eric Taylor, Sheridan: Viterbo University (Baseball)

Jamie Will, Sheridan: Gillette College (Sheridan)

Gus Wright, Sheridan: Colorado State University-Pueblo (Basketball)

Karter Evans, Snake River: Western Colorado University (Track & Field)

Francisco Black, St. Stephens: Fond du Lac Tribal and CC (Football and Basketball)

Trenton Friday, St. Stephens: Fond du Lac Tribal and CC (Football and Basketball)

Salem Ynostros, St. Stephens: Fond du Lac Tribal and CC (Football)

Chase Merrell, Star Valley: Southern Utah University (Football)

Dean Shaw, Star Valley: Chadron State College (Football)

McKenna Bomengen, Thermopolis: Carroll College (Cross Country and Track & Field)

Blaine Allen, Thunder Basin: Chadron State College (Football)

Warren Carr, Thunder Basin: University of Wyoming (Wrestling)

Caleb Driskill, Thunder Basin: University of Wyoming (Football)

Mason Hamilton, Thunder Basin: Chadron State College (Football)

Delaney Knotterus, Thunder Basin: Sheridan College (Soccer)

Meadow Kuntz, Thunder Basin: Casper College (Basketball)

Rigan McInerney, Thunder Basin: Laramie County CC (Volleyball)

Hayden Minchow, Thunder Basin: Black Hills State University (Track & Field)

Chastin Neloson, Thunder Basin: Sheridan College (Volleyball)

Madison Piercy, Thunder Basin: Dawson CC (Softball)

Tanner Richards, Thunder Basin: Chadron State College (Football)

Molly Strub, Thunder Basin: Black Hills State University (Basketball)

Hayden Sylte, Thunder Basin: North Dakota State University (Baseball)

Jersie Taylor, Thunder Basin: Sheridan College (Basketball)

Corbin Harris, Torrington: Minot State (Track & Field)

Danielle Brow, Wheatland: College of Southern Idaho (Cross Country and Track & Field)

Mindy Russell, Wind River: Montana State University (Track & Field)

Payton Vrbas, Wright: Sheridan College (Volleyball)

Dax Yeradi, Wright: Chadron State College (Football)

Follow sports reporter Brady Oltmans on Twitter @BradyOltmans

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.