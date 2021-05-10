Kelly Walsh and Natrona County softball get set for regular-season finale

Kelly Walsh and Natrona County put the finishing touches on Wyoming's inaugural girls high school softball season Tuesday when the Trojans and Fillies square off at Crossroads Park. It's the final tuneup for both teams before the state tournament, which is scheduled for May 20-22 in Gillette.

Kelly Walsh (11-1, 10-0 Class 4A West) has already clinched the West top seed for state while Natrona County (7-6, 6-3 4A West) currently holds a half-game lead over Cody (5-3 4A West) for the No. 2 seed. With no regional tournaments scheduled for this year, both the Trojans and Fillies have already qualified for state.

When the two teams met earlier this season Kelly Walsh swept the doubleheader, shutting out the Fillies 6-0 in the conference game and winning the finale 9-1.

