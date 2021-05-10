 Skip to main content
Kelly Walsh and Natrona County softball get set for regular-season finale
GIRLS SOFTBALL

Kelly Walsh and Natrona County softball get set for regular-season finale

Softball

Natrona County's Kendra Meyer runs to first as Kelly Walsh pitcher Kynlee Griffith fields the ball during their game April 8 at Crossroads Park in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Kelly Walsh and Natrona County put the finishing touches on Wyoming's inaugural girls high school softball season Tuesday when the Trojans and Fillies square off at Crossroads Park. It's the final tuneup for both teams before the state tournament, which is scheduled for May 20-22 in Gillette.

Kelly Walsh (11-1, 10-0 Class 4A West) has already clinched the West top seed for state while Natrona County (7-6, 6-3 4A West) currently holds a half-game lead over Cody (5-3 4A West) for the No. 2 seed. With no regional tournaments scheduled for this year, both the Trojans and Fillies have already qualified for state.

When the two teams met earlier this season Kelly Walsh swept the doubleheader, shutting out the Fillies 6-0 in the conference game and winning the finale 9-1.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

