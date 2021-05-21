Kelly Walsh beats Natrona County, Thunder Basin to stay alive at state softball tournament

Kelly Walsh kept its softball season alive Friday with a 22-10 victory over Natrona County in a loser’s bracket game at the inaugural Wyoming State High School Softball Championships at Gillette.

The Trojans scored six runs in both the third and fourth innings and put the game out of reach with a seven-run seventh inning. It was the fourth victory for Kelly Walsh over rival Natrona County this season.

Kynlee Griffith and Tayah Garcia both drove in three runs for the Trojans, who also got two RBI apiece from Lizzy Oldfather, Sophia Wood, Arianah Plorin, Brooke Lijewski, Allison Boroz, Rylee Guest and Rachel Bradley.

Wood got the win for the Trojans as she allowed 10 hits and walked seven, but was able to survive thanks to the Kelly Walsh offensive attack.

Kelly Walsh then held on for an 18-16 victory over Thunder Basin to advance to face Cheyenne East late Friday. The winner of the Kelly Walsh-Cheyenne East game would advance to take on the loser of Friday’s game between Cheyenne Central and Gillette in the state championship game.

Against the Bolts, the Trojans trailed 15-11 after five innings, but scored four runs in the sixth and added three in the seventh to pull out the win.