Kelly Walsh, Natrona County brace for first WHSAA-sanctioned softball games in Casper

Thursday will be a milestone for girls fast-pitch softball in Casper when Kelly Walsh and Natrona County take the field at Crossroads Field No. 2 for the first high school-sanctioned games in the Oil City.

“The girls are really excited to finally be playing at home,” Natrona County head coach Rick Robinson said.

After last month’s record snowfall canceled the season-opening tournament in Cheyenne and delayed the sport’s inaugural season in the state, the Trojans and the Fillies made their debuts in Green River and Rock Springs two weeks ago. Kelly Walsh opened with a 31-3 rout of Green River and completed a 2-0 weekend with an 8-5 win at Rock Springs.

“When we played Green River I just felt like everybody was on,” KW head coach Claire Smith said. “Against Rock Springs we got a big hit early and it just kind of rolled after that.

“The first weekend we wanted to come out hard and strong and I think we did that.”