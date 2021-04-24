Kelly Walsh, Natrona County softball sweep conference games over weekend

The second weekend of girls high school softball in Casper was a rousing success despite overcast skies and temperatures that dropped into the 30s with the wind chill. Playing on adjacent fields at Crossroads Park, Kelly Walsh and Natrona County swept their way past Class 4A West Conference foes Rock Springs and Green River over the weekend.
Natrona County rode a big second inning to a 17-9 win over Rock Springs on Saturday less than 24 hours after a big third inning lifted the Fillies to a 12-2 win against Green River. NC made it a 3-0 weekend with a 12-11 come-from-behind non-conference win over Rock Springs.
Kelly Walsh, meanwhile, remained unbeaten with back-to-back dominating performance. The Trojans (6-0, 5-0 4A West) routed Rock Springs 21-3 on Friday followed by a 19-3 victory over Green River on Saturday. Kelly Walsh has outscored its opponents 94-15 through six games.
"These girls can hit," Kelly Walsh head coach Claire Smith said of her Trojans. "I've been really impressed not only with their hitting, but how they put the team first. We just have to make sure we don't let this success go to their heads and we can still continue to work on our individual hitting."
Sophia Wood and Brooke Lijewski swung the big bats for the Trojans against the Tigers and Wolves, with Wood also earning the win Friday and Aurora Tullock throwing five strong innings Saturday.
"I'm always comfortable when I'm on the mound," Tullock said.
That was evident Saturday as Tullock shut down the Wolves in the last two innings, including a 1-2-3 fifth to close out the win.
Of course, with the Trojans averaging nearly 16 runs per game, the Kelly Walsh pitchers know they have the run support whenever they take the mound.
"I thought we would be good," Wood admitted, "but our bats have been great. I think we're hitting the ball better now than we were at the beginning of the season."
Kelly Walsh opened the season with a 31-3 shellacking of Green River before holding on for an 8-5 win at Rock Springs. Next up for the Trojans is their first look at unbeaten Cody (4-0, 3-0 4A West) and Worland (1-3, 1-2).
"We just keep getting better," Allison Boroz said. "Even if it's gloomy, we just like being out here."
That was also true for Natrona County (4-3, 3-2 4A West), which vaulted Rock Springs in the conference standings with its victory Saturday. The Fillies are currently in third behind Kelly Walsh and Cody. And with only the top four teams from each conference qualifying for state, it's not a bad position to be in for a team with just two seniors on its roster.
"We've got a young team that is improving on a daily basis," Natrona County head coach Rick Robinson said.
Against Rock Springs, the Fillies led 5-3 before blowing the game open in the second inning. Freshman Ashlynn Attaway got things started with a two-run, inside-the-park home run to left field. Sophomore Kendra Meyer followed with another inside-the-park homer and by the time Attaway popped out to end the inning it was a 12-3 game.
"The wind was blowing out at the right time," Robinson laughed. "But I think we had three home runs in the game. I have no complaints with the way we're hitting the ball."
On the mound, senior Siera Randolph worked around some costly errors to earn the complete-game victory.
"I've been doing this for more than eight years so being on the mound doesn't scare me," Randolph said. "I don't have a lot of speed, but I can move the ball around and I can put some good spin on the ball."
While Randolph has been playing the game for years, the same isn't true for a lot of her teammates. Still, she's been impressed with the way they keep battling.
"We're such a young team," she stated, "but we still go out there and compete every day. And we all hang out together so I think we're coming together as a team. By the end of the season I think we'll be pretty good."
