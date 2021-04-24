Kelly Walsh, Natrona County softball sweep conference games over weekend

"I'm always comfortable when I'm on the mound," Tullock said.

That was evident Saturday as Tullock shut down the Wolves in the last two innings, including a 1-2-3 fifth to close out the win.

Of course, with the Trojans averaging nearly 16 runs per game, the Kelly Walsh pitchers know they have the run support whenever they take the mound.

"I thought we would be good," Wood admitted, "but our bats have been great. I think we're hitting the ball better now than we were at the beginning of the season."

Kelly Walsh opened the season with a 31-3 shellacking of Green River before holding on for an 8-5 win at Rock Springs. Next up for the Trojans is their first look at unbeaten Cody (4-0, 3-0 4A West) and Worland (1-3, 1-2).

"We just keep getting better," Allison Boroz said. "Even if it's gloomy, we just like being out here."

That was also true for Natrona County (4-3, 3-2 4A West), which vaulted Rock Springs in the conference standings with its victory Saturday. The Fillies are currently in third behind Kelly Walsh and Cody. And with only the top four teams from each conference qualifying for state, it's not a bad position to be in for a team with just two seniors on its roster.