Kelly Walsh, Natrona County softball teams drop openers at state tournament

Kelly Walsh and Natrona County both lost their opening games at the inaugural Wyoming State Softball Championships on Thursday in Gillette, with the Trojans dropping a 6-5 decision to Cheyenne Central and the Fillies losing 3-0 to Cheyenne East.

Cheyenne Central’s Brogan Allen hit a two-run home run in the top of the first inning and the Indians (10-8) built a 6-0 advantage before Kelly Walsh got on the board with two runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Kelly Walsh junior Brooke Lijewski cleared the bases with a triple in the bottom of the seventh to cut the lead to 6-5, but that was it for the Trojans (12-2).

Lijewski finished 3-for-4 with three runs batted in to pace Kelly Walsh offensively. Sophomore Kinlee Griffith went 2-for-3 with and RBI and senior Arianah Plorin drove in the other run.

Griffith took the loss despite allowing just seven hits and three earned runs while striking out 15. Kelly Walsh committed six errors in the game.

No stats were available for the Natrona County-Cheyenne East game.

The Trojans and the Fillies still have a chance to win the state title, but will have to come through the loser’s bracket to do so. The season will end for one of the teams today, as they face off in the loser’s bracket.

Kelly Walsh is 3-0 against Natrona County this season, and has outscored the Fillies 23-2.

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.