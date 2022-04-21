Kelly Walsh, Natrona County softball teams head north for key conference games

Kelly Walsh looks to extend its eight-game winning streak while Natrona County tries to end its three-game slide when the two teams head to Cody and Worland this weekend for a couple of West Conference softball games.

KW (8-2, 4-0 West) is currently atop the conference standings and is coming off a doubleheader sweep of NC (3-7, 1-3) on Tuesday. Senior Brooke Lijewski has been a terror at the plate for the Trojans as she is hitting .773 (17-of-22) with two home runs and 19 runs batted in.

In addition, junior Olivia Smith (.556, 8 RBI), sophomore Cadence Kiser (.533) and freshman Kayla Clair (.500, 7 RBI) are all hitting at least .500 on the season. Seniors Allison Boroz and Maddie Attaway have a combined 22 RBI. Junior Sophia Wood is 5-0 on the mound and leads the team with 15 stolen bases.

Kelly Walsh has a team batting average of .435 and has outscored its opponents 105-45 during its eight-game win streak.

Natrona County has been led by Kyra Randolph (.586, 9 RBI), Maggie Teague (.542), Randi Malson (.500), Kendra Meyer (.478, 9 RBI) and Julie Dysart (.462, 2 home runs, 13 RBI).

Cody (8-3, 3-0) has won eight in a row; Worland (0-10, 0-3) is winless on the season.

