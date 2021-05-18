Kelly Walsh, Natrona County softball teams prepare for inaugural state tournament

The long wait is almost over. This weekend, Wyoming will become the 49th state to hold a girls fastpitch softball state championship. The initial tournament is scheduled for Thursday-Saturday in Gillette.
"We are beyond ready," Kelly Walsh senior Arianah Plorin said. "We’ve been waiting for this."
Since opening the season with a 31-3 victory at Green River, the Trojans have been on the short list of state title contenders. Kelly Walsh went 10-0 to win the West Conference and its only defeat was a 9-7 non-conference loss to Cody. KW enters state having outscored its opponents 183-34.
For head coach Claire Smith the toughest part of this inaugural season was getting the team to come together after many of the Trojans had spent years competing against each other in rec league and travel ball.
"The skill level has always been there," Smith admitted, "but where we have really grown is being there for each other and putting the team first. There was definitely a division when we first started, but that is gone. We step on this field to play for each other and we bust our butts for each other."
Added Plorin: "Once we became a team it was over for other teams."
Plorin leads the Trojans with 14 stolen bases and is hitting .450 on the season. As a testament to how well Kelly Walsh has hit the ball this season, Plorin's batting average is fourth-best on the team.
Sophomore Kynlee Griffith is hitting .600 with 23 runs batted in and 12 stolen bases, followed by juniors Rylee Guest (.529) and Brooke Lijewski (.522). In addition, sophomore Olivia Smith is hitting .414 and junior Allison Boroz .405. Lijewski leads the team with nine home runs and 30 RBI.
On the mound, Griffith is 5-0 with a 0.46 ERA with 52 strikeouts and 15 walks. Sophomore Sophia Wood is also 5-0 with a 2.46 ERA.
Griffith will get the ball to start Thursday's quarterfinal game against Cheyenne Central, the No. 4 seed out of the East, at 2 p.m. Like every other team at state, Kelly Walsh is hoping to stay out of the loser's bracket. Unlike in all other state championships in Wyoming, the softball set-up allows a team to lose a game and still compete for a championship. A loss on Friday, however, could force a team to play three games that day before having to defeat a team twice on Saturday to win the title.
"We don’t want to get in that (loser's) bracket because then you’ll have to play a lot of games to come back," Smith said. "Our focus right now is on Thursday and then we’ll worry about the next game and what we have to do."
The other early quarterfinal game features another Casper-Cheyenne battle with Natrona County taking on East.
The Fillies (7-7) have improved greatly since opening the season with a 5-1 loss at Rock Springs. Outside of three losses to their crosstown rivals, the Fillies went 7-3 against the rest of the 4A West.
"We’ve made so many improvements since that first game it’s insane," said Natrona County senior Siera Randolph, who will start on the mound against the Thunderbirds.
Randolph is 7-3 on the season while also hitting .347 with two home runs and 16 RBI. Freshman Ashlynn Attaway leads the Fillies offensively as she is hitting .489 with five home runs and 28 RBI. Sophomore Kendra Meyer (.333), junior Julie Dysart (.333), junior Dominique Baker (.317), freshman Maggie Teague (.313) and sophomore Maria Walker (.300) are also hitting at least .300 with at least 30 plate appearances.
Head coach Rick Robinson knows all of those bats to come to life this weekend if the Fillies hope to keep playing.
"It doesn’t matter who we play, the key to winning is we have to hit," he said. "That’s what it’s all about in fastpitch softball. We can compete with any team in the state if we can hit."
Thursday's other quarterfinal matchups have West No. 2 Cody against East No. 3 Gillette and East top seed Thunder Basin taking on West No. 4 Rock Springs.
