Kelly Walsh, Natrona County softball teams prepare for inaugural state tournament

The long wait is almost over. This weekend, Wyoming will become the 49th state to hold a girls fastpitch softball state championship. The initial tournament is scheduled for Thursday-Saturday in Gillette.

"We are beyond ready," Kelly Walsh senior Arianah Plorin said. "We’ve been waiting for this."

Since opening the season with a 31-3 victory at Green River, the Trojans have been on the short list of state title contenders. Kelly Walsh went 10-0 to win the West Conference and its only defeat was a 9-7 non-conference loss to Cody. KW enters state having outscored its opponents 183-34.

For head coach Claire Smith the toughest part of this inaugural season was getting the team to come together after many of the Trojans had spent years competing against each other in rec league and travel ball.

"The skill level has always been there," Smith admitted, "but where we have really grown is being there for each other and putting the team first. There was definitely a division when we first started, but that is gone. We step on this field to play for each other and we bust our butts for each other."

Added Plorin: "Once we became a team it was over for other teams."