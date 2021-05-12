 Skip to main content
Kelly Walsh softball clinches 4A West title with win over Natrona County
GIRLS SOFTBALL

Kelly Walsh softball clinches 4A West title with win over Natrona County

NC v KW softball

Kelly Walsh's Allie Boroz bunts the ball in the Trojans' game against Natrona County on Tuesday at Crossroads Park in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The Kelly Walsh girls softball season put the finishing touches on an impressive regular season Tuesday night with an 8-1 victory over rival Natrona County at Crossroads Park.

With the win, the Trojans (12-1, 11-0 Class 4A West) finished unbeaten in conference play and improved to 3-0 against the Fillies on the season. The Trojans, whose only loss was a non-conference defeat at Cody on April 30, will be the West top seed at next week's inaugural state tournament in Gillette.

Sophomore Kynlee Griffith got the win Tuesday, allowing just three hits while striking out 11 in seven innings. Griffith improved to 2-0 against Natrona County and is unbeaten on the season.

Junior catcher Brooke Lijewski led Kelly Walsh at the plate as she went 3-for-4 with a home run and two runs batted in. Lijewski also had three of the Trojans' eight stolen bases on the night.

Senior Siera Randolph took the loss for the Fillies (7-7, 6-4 4A West) as she allowed eight runs in six innings on the mound while striking out eight. Freshman Ashlyn Attaway went 2-for-3.

Despite the loss, Natrona County will also play in the state tournament, although where the Fillies will be seeded won't be clear until this weekend as Cody (9-3, 5-3) and Rock Springs (6-6, 6-5) still have two conference games remaining, including one against each other on Friday.

Tags

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

