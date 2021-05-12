Kelly Walsh softball clinches 4A West title with win over Natrona County

The Kelly Walsh girls softball season put the finishing touches on an impressive regular season Tuesday night with an 8-1 victory over rival Natrona County at Crossroads Park.

With the win, the Trojans (12-1, 11-0 Class 4A West) finished unbeaten in conference play and improved to 3-0 against the Fillies on the season. The Trojans, whose only loss was a non-conference defeat at Cody on April 30, will be the West top seed at next week's inaugural state tournament in Gillette.

Sophomore Kynlee Griffith got the win Tuesday, allowing just three hits while striking out 11 in seven innings. Griffith improved to 2-0 against Natrona County and is unbeaten on the season.

Junior catcher Brooke Lijewski led Kelly Walsh at the plate as she went 3-for-4 with a home run and two runs batted in. Lijewski also had three of the Trojans' eight stolen bases on the night.

Senior Siera Randolph took the loss for the Fillies (7-7, 6-4 4A West) as she allowed eight runs in six innings on the mound while striking out eight. Freshman Ashlyn Attaway went 2-for-3.

Despite the loss, Natrona County will also play in the state tournament, although where the Fillies will be seeded won't be clear until this weekend as Cody (9-3, 5-3) and Rock Springs (6-6, 6-5) still have two conference games remaining, including one against each other on Friday.

