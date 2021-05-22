Kelly Walsh softball falls at state after battling back through loser's bracket

The inaugural season for the Kelly Walsh softball team didn’t end with the Trojans winning the state championship — Gillette did that by defeating Cheyenne Central in back-to-back championship games Saturday — but KW capped an impressive debut with a third-place finish at the first Wyoming State High School Softball Championships.

After losing its opening game to Central, the Trojans battled back through the loser’s bracket. They won three games on Friday before dropping a 12-10 decision to Gillette.

The eventual state champion Camels scored three runs in the opening inning before Kelly Walsh rallied to take a 4-3 lead in the top of the second. Gillette responded with another three-spot in the bottom of the frame, though. The Trojans tied the game at 8-all in the fifth, but Gillette scored four runs in the bottom of the inning to take the lead for good.

Kynlee Griffith hit two home runs and drove in three runs for KW, while Sophia Wood allowed nine hits and only three earned runs on the mound.

