PREP SOFTBALL

Kelly Walsh's Allison Boroz signs to play softball at Dakota County Technical College

  • Updated
  • 0
Softball

Kelly Walsh's Allison Boroz races toward second base during the Trojans' softball game against Natrona County on April 7 at Crossroads Park in Casper.

 Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune

Kelly Walsh senior Allison Boroz signed her National Letter of Intent on Monday to play softball and soccer at Dakota County Technical College, a Division II junior college in Minnesota.

Boroz is currently hitting .520 (13-for-25) for the Trojans with 12 runs batted in and 13 runs scored. She has four doubles, a team-leading four triples and six stolen bases for Kelly Walsh (6-2, 3-0 West Conference). Boroz was an all-conference selection last season, finishing the season hitting .486 with 16 RBI.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

