Kelly Walsh's Allison Boroz signs to play softball at Dakota County Technical College

Kelly Walsh senior Allison Boroz signed her National Letter of Intent on Monday to play softball and soccer at Dakota County Technical College, a Division II junior college in Minnesota.

Boroz is currently hitting .520 (13-for-25) for the Trojans with 12 runs batted in and 13 runs scored. She has four doubles, a team-leading four triples and six stolen bases for Kelly Walsh (6-2, 3-0 West Conference). Boroz was an all-conference selection last season, finishing the season hitting .486 with 16 RBI.