Kelly Walsh's Brooke Lijewski commits to Dawson Community College for softball

Kelly Walsh senior Brooke Lijewski signed her National Letter of Intent with Dawson Community College on Wednesday.
Lijewski was an all-state catcher for the Trojans' softball team last year and helped lead Kelly Walsh to the Class 4A West regular-season title and a third-place finish at the first-ever state softball tournament. Lijewski hit .552 and led the Trojans with 42 runs batted in.
Dawson Community College, a junior college in Glendive, Montana, finished 32-11 last season. The Buccaneers lost in the Region XIII semifinals.
Lijewski is the second in-state commit for Dawson, which also signed Cheyenne Central's Brogan Allen.
