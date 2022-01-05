 Skip to main content
PREP SOFTBALL

Kelly Walsh's Brooke Lijewski commits to Dawson Community College for softball

NC v KW softball (copy)

Kelly Walsh's Brooke Lijewski hits against Natrona County on May 11 at Crossroads Park in Casper. Lijewski signed with Dawson Community College on Wednesday.

 Cayla Nimmo file, Star-Tribune

Kelly Walsh senior Brooke Lijewski signed her National Letter of Intent with Dawson Community College on Wednesday.

Lijewski was an all-state catcher for the Trojans' softball team last year and helped lead Kelly Walsh to the Class 4A West regular-season title and a third-place finish at the first-ever state softball tournament. Lijewski hit .552 and led the Trojans with 42 runs batted in.

Dawson Community College, a junior college in Glendive, Montana, finished 32-11 last season. The Buccaneers lost in the Region XIII semifinals.

Lijewski is the second in-state commit for Dawson, which also signed Cheyenne Central's Brogan Allen.

