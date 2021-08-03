Lingle's Lashley, Cody's Francik enter NHSACA Hall of Fame

It took longer than expected, but Lingle-Fort Laramie's Mike Lashley and Cody's Keith Francik were inducted into the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame last week in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Lashley and Francik were originally scheduled to be inducted last summer as members of the NHSACA Class of 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the ceremony.
Lashley, an inductee into the Wyoming Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame in 2013 and current activities director at Lingle-Fort Laramie, started coaching at the school in 1990. He has helped guide the Doggers to 13 state track championships, five state runner-up finishes, 17 conference and 17 regional championships. As a volleyball coach he led the Doggers to two state runner-up finishes, three regional championships and five conference championships. He has been named the WCA Coach of the Year six times during his career.
Francik, who was inducted into the WCA Hall of Fame in 1998, has been coaching since 1969 with stops in Urbandale, Iowa, and Worland before settling in Cody. As a standout volleyball coach he tallied an overall record of 375-154. That includes four regional championships and five state championships in seven championship-game appearances. Francik is a six-time WCA Volleyball Coach of the Year, five-time conference coach of the year and two-time Region 7 National High School Volleyball Coach of the Year recipient.
Francik served as Cody’s volleyball coach in multiple stints, most recently as an interim head coach from 2013-14.
In addition to the awards for Lashley and Francik, Powell's Scott Smith (boys track), Gillette's Mark Miessler (tennis) and Kelly Walsh's Mark Campbell (boys assistant) were named the NHSACA National Coach of the Year winners. Melissa Hoopman (Douglas, girls assistant), Aleta Moss (Wyoming Indian, girls basketball), Brent Engdahl (Cody, girls track), Allen Patz Jr. (Wright, golf), Cody Hansen (Jackson, special sports), Shawna Morgan (Lander, swimming and diving) and Nate Urbach (Powell, wrestling) were all chosen as finalists in their respective fields.