Lingle's Lashley, Cody's Francik enter NHSACA Hall of Fame

It took longer than expected, but Lingle-Fort Laramie's Mike Lashley and Cody's Keith Francik were inducted into the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame last week in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Lashley and Francik were originally scheduled to be inducted last summer as members of the NHSACA Class of 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the ceremony.

Lashley, an inductee into the Wyoming Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame in 2013 and current activities director at Lingle-Fort Laramie, started coaching at the school in 1990. He has helped guide the Doggers to 13 state track championships, five state runner-up finishes, 17 conference and 17 regional championships. As a volleyball coach he led the Doggers to two state runner-up finishes, three regional championships and five conference championships. He has been named the WCA Coach of the Year six times during his career.