Looking back at the 2022 high school fall sports season

The 2022 high school sports fall season is in the books. It began back in August and came to a close last Saturday when the Sheridan Broncs celebrated another Class 4A football state championship at the University of Wyoming's War Memorial Stadium.

Team champions were crowned in six sports -- golf, tennis, cross country, girls' swimming and diving, volleyball and football -- and several individuals added gold medals to their growing collection.

Here's a look back at the fall season before the winter sports seasons in basketball, wrestling, boys' swimming, indoor track and field and alpine and Nordic skiing begin.

Football

Sheridan completed a 12-0 season with a 34-23 victory over Cheyenne East behind Colson Coon's do-it-all performance. The senior running back rushed for 248 yards and three touchdowns, returned an interception for a score, kicked two field goals and all four extra points as the Broncs improved to 8-2 at The War.

Star Valley ended Cody's two year reign atop 3A and snapped the Broncs' 26-game winning streak with a 14-7 victory.

Big Horn got a 61-yard touchdown pass from Cooper Garber to Dawson Richards with 11 seconds remaining and then added the two-point conversion for the improbable 8-7 victory over Lovell in the 2A title game.

In 9-man, Pine Bluffs completed its 11-0 campaign with a 33-27 victory over defending state champ Shoshoni.

And Snake River made it back-to-back 6-man championships with a dominating 55-8 victory over Burlington.

Volleyball

Kelly Walsh put the finishing touches on its 34-1 season with a sweep of Cody in the 4A championship match to end two years of frustration in the title match. It was the seventh consecutive season the Trojans had played for the championship and their fourth title in that time.

Mountain View rallied for a 3-2 victory over rival and defending champ Lyman to win the 3A title while Burns topped defending state champ Big Horn to win its first state title since 1992 in 2A and Riverside won the program's first state championship with a 3-2 victory over Southeast in 1A.

Girls Swimming

Laramie won its sixth consecutive Class 4A title behind first-place finishes from Ashlyn Mathes in the 200 free and her third consecutive win in the 500 free. Central was second, with Izzy DeLay (100 breaststroke), Emily Meares (xxx) and Brinkley Lewis (diving) all grabbing gold. Kelly Walsh junior Chayse Schierkolk won the 50 free and defended her title in the 100 free.

In 3A, Lander won three of the final four events to finish atop the podium after tying Green River for the top spot last year. The Tigers won both the 200 free and 200 medley relays, and Katy Anderson (100 back) and Lainy Duncan (100 breast) also had first-place finishes.

Girls cross country

Cheyenne Central senior Sydney Morrell placed first to help the Indians defend their 4A team title.

Cody won its fourth consecutive 3A title, with Lander's Ameya Eddy capturing individual medalist honors.

In 2A, Moorcroft's Mallory Jones was the individual winner while Saratoga defended its team title.

Boys cross country

Saratoga's Grant Bartlett won his fourth 2A individual title, but the Panthers finished one point back of Rocky Mountain in the team race.

In 3A, Mountain View senior Owen Burnett crossed the finish line first for the second year in a row to lead the Buffalos to their second consecutive team title.

Star Valley won its first 4A title and eighth overall behind a first-place finish from sophomore Habtamu Wetzel.

Boys tennis

Jackson hoisted the team trophy while Cheyenne South's Andrew Lock avenged last year's loss to the Broncs' Campbell Gervais in the championship match at No. 1 singles.

Girls tennis

Kelly Walsh won the team title for the second year in a row with senior Gabriella Blumberg finishing an undefeated season at No. 1 singles. It was the second year in a row Blumberg ran the table after winning at No. 2 singles last year for the Trojans.

Boys golf

Riverton junior Parker Paxton captured his third state title as the Wolverines defended their 3A crown.

Thermopolis won its fifth consecutive 2A title with Hadley Johnson taking individual medalist honors.

In 4A, Kelly Walsh's Josh Lane defeated Sheridan's Brock Owings in a playoff to win gold while Jackson grabbed team honors for the second year in a row.

Girls golf

Lovell junior Erika Cook and Upton senior Brooklyn Materi both won their third consecutive state championships, while Sheridan senior Samantha Spielman won her second.

Materi, who finished second as a freshman, helped lead the Bobcats to the 2A team title.

Wheatland won the 3A crown for the second year in a row and Kelly Walsh took team honors in 4A for the first time since 2018.