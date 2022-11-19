Looking back at the 2022 high school fall sports season

Kelly Walsh's Abi Milby, left, and Peyton Carruth celebrate a point during the finals of the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Volleyball Championships on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
The Sheridan Broncs celebrate with the championship trophy after defeating Cheyenne East in the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Championship game Nov. 12 at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.
Alyte Katilius, Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Star Valley's Habtamu Wetzel (387) leads the pack at the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Cross Country Championships on Oct. 23 in Ethete. Also pictured are Sheridan's Austin Akers (355), Natrona County's Tristan Enders (244) and Jackson Dutcher (243), Cheyenne Central's Bridger Brokaw (38), Jackson's Colby Jenks (144) and Laramie's Dominic Eberle (187).
Kirk Miller, courtesy
Cheyenne East's Drew Jackson (2) and Colby Olson tackle Sheridan's Colson Coon during the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Championship game on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.
Alyte Katilius, Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Lander's Ameya Eddy races in the Wyoming State High School Class 3A Cross Country Championships on Oct. 23 in Ethete.
Kirk Miller, courtesy
Kelly Walsh senior Gabriella Blumberg celebrates after winning a point during practice Sept. 20 at the Casper Country Club. Blumberg won the No. 1 singles title at the Wyoming State High School Tennis Championships earlier this fall in Gillette.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Pine Bluffs' Dalton Schaefer races to the end zone for a 61-yard touchdown run in the Hornets' victory over Shoshoni in the Wyoming State High School Class 1A/9-man Championship game Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.
Alyte Katilius, Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Burns' Sienna Gallegos hits through a Big Horn block during the Wyoming State High School Class 2A Championship game on Nov. 5 at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Mountain View' Mylie Micheli dives for a ball during the Buffalos' victory over Lyman in the Wyoming State High School Class 3A Championship match on Nov. 5 at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Kelly Walsh's Chayse Schierkolk checks her time after competing in a race at the Class 4A West Conference meet on Oct. 21 at the KW pool in Casper. Schierkolk won both the 50 free and 100 free at the state meet Saturday in Laramie.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Big Horn's Gavin Stafford runs for yardage in the Wyoming State High School Class 2A Championship game against Lovell on Nov. 11 at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.
Alyte Katilius, Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
Kelly Walsh's Carli Kalus hits from the fairway during the Class 4A West Regional Qualifier on Sept. 8 at 3 Crowns Golf Club in Casper.
The 2022 high school sports fall season is in the books. It began back in August and came to a close last Saturday when the Sheridan Broncs celebrated another Class 4A football state championship at the University of Wyoming's War Memorial Stadium.
Team champions were crowned in six sports -- golf, tennis, cross country, girls' swimming and diving, volleyball and football -- and several individuals added gold medals to their growing collection.
Here's a look back at the fall season before the winter sports seasons in basketball, wrestling, boys' swimming, indoor track and field and alpine and Nordic skiing begin.
Football
Sheridan completed a 12-0 season with a 34-23 victory over Cheyenne East behind Colson Coon's do-it-all performance. The senior running back rushed for 248 yards and three touchdowns, returned an interception for a score, kicked two field goals and all four extra points as the Broncs improved to 8-2 at The War.
Star Valley ended Cody's two year reign atop 3A and snapped the Broncs' 26-game winning streak with a 14-7 victory.
Big Horn got a 61-yard touchdown pass from Cooper Garber to Dawson Richards with 11 seconds remaining and then added the two-point conversion for the improbable 8-7 victory over Lovell in the 2A title game.
In 9-man, Pine Bluffs completed its 11-0 campaign with a 33-27 victory over defending state champ Shoshoni.
And Snake River made it back-to-back 6-man championships with a dominating 55-8 victory over Burlington.
Volleyball
Kelly Walsh put the finishing touches on its 34-1 season with a sweep of Cody in the 4A championship match to end two years of frustration in the title match. It was the seventh consecutive season the Trojans had played for the championship and their fourth title in that time.
Mountain View rallied for a 3-2 victory over rival and defending champ Lyman to win the 3A title while Burns topped defending state champ Big Horn to win its first state title since 1992 in 2A and Riverside won the program's first state championship with a 3-2 victory over Southeast in 1A.
Girls Swimming
Laramie won its sixth consecutive Class 4A title behind first-place finishes from Ashlyn Mathes in the 200 free and her third consecutive win in the 500 free. Central was second, with Izzy DeLay (100 breaststroke), Emily Meares (xxx) and Brinkley Lewis (diving) all grabbing gold. Kelly Walsh junior Chayse Schierkolk won the 50 free and defended her title in the 100 free.
In 3A, Lander won three of the final four events to finish atop the podium after tying Green River for the top spot last year. The Tigers won both the 200 free and 200 medley relays, and Katy Anderson (100 back) and Lainy Duncan (100 breast) also had first-place finishes.
Girls cross country
Cheyenne Central senior Sydney Morrell placed first to help the Indians defend their 4A team title.
Cody won its fourth consecutive 3A title, with Lander's Ameya Eddy capturing individual medalist honors.
In 2A, Moorcroft's Mallory Jones was the individual winner while Saratoga defended its team title.
Boys cross country
Saratoga's Grant Bartlett won his fourth 2A individual title, but the Panthers finished one point back of Rocky Mountain in the team race.
In 3A, Mountain View senior Owen Burnett crossed the finish line first for the second year in a row to lead the Buffalos to their second consecutive team title.
Star Valley won its first 4A title and eighth overall behind a first-place finish from sophomore Habtamu Wetzel.
Boys tennis
Jackson hoisted the team trophy while Cheyenne South's Andrew Lock avenged last year's loss to the Broncs' Campbell Gervais in the championship match at No. 1 singles.
Girls tennis
Kelly Walsh won the team title for the second year in a row with senior Gabriella Blumberg finishing an undefeated season at No. 1 singles. It was the second year in a row Blumberg ran the table after winning at No. 2 singles last year for the Trojans.
Boys golf
Riverton junior Parker Paxton captured his third state title as the Wolverines defended their 3A crown.
Thermopolis won its fifth consecutive 2A title with Hadley Johnson taking individual medalist honors.
In 4A, Kelly Walsh's Josh Lane defeated Sheridan's Brock Owings in a playoff to win gold while Jackson grabbed team honors for the second year in a row.
Girls golf
Lovell junior Erika Cook and Upton senior Brooklyn Materi both won their third consecutive state championships, while Sheridan senior Samantha Spielman won her second.
Materi, who finished second as a freshman, helped lead the Bobcats to the 2A team title.
Wheatland won the 3A crown for the second year in a row and Kelly Walsh took team honors in 4A for the first time since 2018.
PHOTOS: Saturday at the Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships
Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships
Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships
Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships
Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships
Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships
Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships
Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships
Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships
Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships
Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships
Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships
Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships
Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships
Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships
Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships
Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships
Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships
Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships
Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships
Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships
Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships
Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships
Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships
Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships
Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships
Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships
Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships
Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships
Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
Kelly Walsh's Abi Milby, left, and Peyton Carruth celebrate a point during the finals of the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Volleyball Championships on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
Star Valley's Habtamu Wetzel (387) leads the pack at the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Cross Country Championships on Oct. 23 in Ethete. Also pictured are Sheridan's Austin Akers (355), Natrona County's Tristan Enders (244) and Jackson Dutcher (243), Cheyenne Central's Bridger Brokaw (38), Jackson's Colby Jenks (144) and Laramie's Dominic Eberle (187).
Kelly Walsh senior Gabriella Blumberg celebrates after winning a point during practice Sept. 20 at the Casper Country Club. Blumberg won the No. 1 singles title at the Wyoming State High School Tennis Championships earlier this fall in Gillette.
Pine Bluffs' Dalton Schaefer races to the end zone for a 61-yard touchdown run in the Hornets' victory over Shoshoni in the Wyoming State High School Class 1A/9-man Championship game Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.
Kelly Walsh's Chayse Schierkolk checks her time after competing in a race at the Class 4A West Conference meet on Oct. 21 at the KW pool in Casper. Schierkolk won both the 50 free and 100 free at the state meet Saturday in Laramie.