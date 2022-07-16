National High School Finals Rodeo begins week-long run Sunday in Gillette

More than 1,600 of the nation's top young cowboys and cowgirls will be in Gillette this week for the 2022 National High School Finals Rodeo at the Cam-Plex. The NHSFR was last held in Gillette in 2017.

Contestants from all over the United States, as well as Mexico and Canada, will compete during the week-long event in 13 events: bareback bronc riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, team roping, boys and girls cutting, barrel racing, breakaway roping, pole bending, goat tying and reined cow horse.

The Wyoming contingent will have four competitors in each event (eight in team roping), with a handful competing in multiple events.

Yoder's Haiden Thompson is back to defend her goat tying title as well as competing in breakaway, team roping (with Midwest's Jace Mayfield) and reined cow horse. Rozet's Ashlyn Goven, who finished second in the all-around last year, will compete in barrel racing and pole bending. And Wheatland's Rayne Grant will be in barrel racing, goat tying and pole bending.

The Wyoming girls' team finished second to Texas in the team standings while the boys' team was 10th. Overall, Wyoming finished sixth in the team standings.

The first round of the NHSFR runs Sunday night through Wednesday morning, with the second round taking place Wednesday night through Saturday morning. The finals, which consists of the top 20 competitors in each event, is Saturday night.