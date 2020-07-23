National High School Finals Rodeo results through Thursday morning

National High School Finals Rodeo
at Guthrie, Oklahoma
Average (through two go-rounds)
Leaders plus Wyoming results
Boys
Bareback Bronc Riding: 1, Mason Stuller, Ore., 161.0 points; 28, Roedy Farrell, Thermopolis, 104.5; KC Gibson, Pavillion, NS; Colton Farrow, Shell, NS.
Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Cable Wareham, Kan., 142.5 points; 20, Parker Manor, Gillette, 66.0; 23, Jase Longwell, Thermopolis, 61.0; 30, Cian Ahern, Wyarno, 49.0; Kayson Dory, Laramie, NS.
Bull Riding: 1, Kolby Stelly, La., 154.0 points; Brody Hasenack, Jackson, NS; Zain Fitzgerald, Cody, NS; Tipton Wilson, Jackson, NS; Landen Brownlee, Pavillion, NS.
Steer Wrestling: 1, Cash Robb, Utah, 8.30 seconds; 55, Skyler Lubkeman, Gillette, 4.61; 70, Cannon Campbell, Shoshoni, 6.06; 81, Jace Mayfield, Midwest, 7.50; 93, Clay Reiner, Buffalo, 11.70.
Tie-Down Roping: 1, Blake Tatham, Okla., 17.97 seconds; 24, Clay Reiner, Buffalo, 27.68; 26, Weston Mills, Gillette, 27.88; 45, Range Martin, Evanston, 45.60; 70, Hunter Hayden, Gillette, 14.05; Coy Thar, Rozet, NT.
Team Roping: 1, Chilly Hernandez/Juanito Montoya Jr., NM, 13.06 seconds; 19, Kolby Bradley/Arye Espenschied, Big Piney, 21.50; 68, Cooper Deveraux/Jake Deveraux, Newcastle, 12.63; 74, Coy Johnson, Buffalo/Jade Espenschied, Big Piney, 14.14.
Cutting: 1T, Carson Ray, Texas, Rance Peebles, Texas, 296 points; T23, Hunter Hayden, Gillette, 281; T31, Tryce Jolovich, Gillette, 276; T35, Broc Schwartzkopf, Douglas, 275; T48, Joseph Hayden, Gillette, 265.
Girls
Barrel Racing: 1, Jade Rindlisbacher, Utah, 30.907 seconds; 15, Maddie Fantaskey, Worland, 31.724; 18, Ashlyn Goven, Rozet, 31.976; 20, Rayne Grant, Wheatland, 31.885; 74, Taylor Nichols, Boulder, 33.238.
Breakaway Roping: 1, Ashten Owens, Ga., 5.15 seconds; 12, Haiden Thompson, Yoder, 6.64; 35, Mesa Martin, Evanston, 15.75; 68, Hailey Hardeman, Wilson, 2.78; 95, Jordyn McNamee, Buffalo, 4.43; Madison Enos, Riverton, NT.
Goat Tying: 1 Madalyn Richards, Texas, 14.91 seconds; 3, Haiden Thompson, Yoder, 15.11; 5, Kadra Clark, Yoder, 15.57; 72, Tavy Leno, Sheridan, 21.78; 117, RaeLee Caldwell, Gillette, 8.89; 129, Rayne Grant, Wheatland, 9.83.
Pole Bending: 1, Rylee Hardin, Texas, 39.849 seconds; 25, Jordan Morman, Gillette, 41.334; 58, Halle Hladky, Gillette, 45.262; 79, Jordyn McNamee, Buffalo, 46.934.
Cutting: 1T, Jaycee Lowery, Ala., and Taylor Porter, Utah, 294 points; T7, Kate Budge, Kelly, 287; T47, Easton Boyd, Wheatland, 274; 72, Emma Norsworthy, Thermopolis, 200; 83, Maddie Fantaskey, Worland, 137; Aniya Teppo, Farson, NT.
