Despite what Punxsutawney Phil predicted Thursday morning -- six more weeks of winter, according to the famed Pennsylvania groundhog -- the prep sports winter seasons in Wyoming are approaching the finish line.

The boys state swimming & diving championships are set for Feb. 16-18 in Gillette, with state Nordic skiing in Jackson and state wrestling in Casper on tap the following weekend.

That adds a little more sense of urgency to this weekend's games/meets as teams and individual student-athletes look to finish the regular season strong ahead of state-culminating events.

Here's a look at what's on tap for Natrona County and Kelly Walsh competitors this weekend.

Boys swimming

The Kelly Walsh and Natrona County boys swimmers head to Green River this weekend for the Class 4A West Conference meet. Coming into the meet KW has 12 individual qualifiers for the state meet as well as all three relay teams. The Trojans have the top times in both the 200 free relay and the 200 medley relay. No NC swimmer or diver has posted a qualifying mark as yet.

Nordic skiing

The Casper Mountain Trails Center will be the site of NC's Jacobson Memorial Invite after the meet was canceled last weekend.

Skiers will compete in a 7.5k classic race Friday and a 7.5k freestyle race Saturday.

Girls basketball

Natrona County (7-6) faces a tough stretch over the next five days as the Fillies host Cheyenne Central (10-4) on Friday, two-time defending state champ Cheyenne East (13-1) on Saturday and undefeated Cody (11-0) on Tuesday.

Senior Megan Hagar leads NC in scoring at 16.8 points per game, with junior Lexie Ransom averaging 10.4 ppg.

Kelly Walsh (2-9) heads to the Southwest to face Evanston (3-13) on Friday and Green River (3-7) on Saturday. The Trojans snapped a six-game losing streak with a 51-28 home win over Riverton on Jan. 21 behind 22 points from senior CJ Eskew.

Boys basketball

KW (4-7) looks to get back on track after close losses to Cody (51-47) and Riverton (60-55) two weeks ago.

Freshman Mason Eager continues to lead the Trojans in scoring at 13.8 ppg, followed by senior Isaac Mamot (10.0 ppg), sophomores Jack Nicholls (9.5 ppg) and Jace Nicholls (8.4 ppg) and senior Jayden Nicholls (8.2 ppg).

KW plays at Evanston (4-11) on Friday and at Green River (2-10) on Saturday.

Natrona County (5-7) has lost seven of eight since opening the season 4-0. The Mustangs have their work cut out trying to get on track as they face Cheyenne Central (13-3), Cheyenne East (13-4) and Cody (4-7) over the next five days at Jerry Dalton Gym.

Sophomore Colton Rogers leads the team with 12.1 ppg while senior Isaac Patik is averaging 10.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

Indoor track

Both NC and KW will compete in the Basin Nation Invite on Friday in Gillette. It will be the first competition in two weeks for the Mustangs, Fillies and Trojans after neither school was able to make it to Laramie last weekend for the 307 Invitational.

The NC and KW wrestlers were scheduled to be in Rock Springs this weekend for the 4A West Conference duals but it has been canceled.