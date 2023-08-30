Kelly Walsh and Natrona County student-athletes are bracing for a busy weekend with all five Olympic sports teams in action.

While the majority of the Trojans, Mustangs and Fillies will be competing out of town, there is some local action fans can attend on Friday. The Kelly Walsh and Natrona County tennis teams host Jackson, with the Fillies and Mustangs facing off against the Broncs beginning at 11 a.m., followed by the Trojans taking the court at 1 p.m.

The two-time defending state champion KW girls team enters the match undefeated on the season.

Also Friday, the KW girls swimming and diving team hosts Cheyenne Central beginning at 4 p.m. The Trojans head to Laramie on Saturday to compete against the host Plainsmen and Douglas in the Laramie Duals. The Natrona County swim team will be at the Green River Invite on Friday and Saturday.

Both volleyball teams will be at the Gillette Invite this weekend after playing at the Cheyenne Invite last weekend. The Trojans and Fillies have three games Friday ahead of Saturday’s bracket play.

Defending state champion Kelly Walsh, which went 3-2 at Cheyenne, takes on Cheyenne Central; Spearfish, South Dakota; and Moorcroft. Natrona County (2-3) faces Rapid City (South Dakota) Stevens, Buffalo and Sundance.

The golf teams will be in Fremont County on Thursday and Friday for the Riverton Match Play tournament. The NC girls have won all three tournaments they’ve entered this season, but this is the first time any of the teams will compete in a match play format.

On Saturday, the cross country teams will be at the Little America Golf Course in Cheyenne for the Wyoming Invite, which features teams from around the state as well as teams from Colorado.