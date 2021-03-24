 Skip to main content
Natrona County's Harrison Taubert signs to play baseball at Northeast Nebraska CC
COLLEGE BASEBALL

Natrona County's Harrison Taubert signs to play baseball at Northeast Nebraska CC

NC v Rock Springs football

Natrona County quarterback Harrison Taubert runs the the ball in the Mustangs' game against Rock Springs last season at Cheney Alumni Field in Casper. Taubert recently signed to play baseball at Northeast Nebraska Community College.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Natrona County senior Harrison Taubert has signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball at Northeast Nebraska Community College in Norfolk, Nebraska.

Taubert was a two-time all-state selection in baseball (2018-19) while playing for the Casper Oilers' American Legion team. The outfielder helped lead the Oilers to the 2019 state title, Casper's first since 1996. Last year he played for the Colorado Slammers summer select team, leading the team in batting average (.431), on-base percentage (.552) and stolen bases (9).

Taubert was also a three-year starter at quarterback for the Mustangs (2018-20). He helped lead Natrona County to the 2018 state championship as a sophomore and earned all-state honors his junior and senior seasons despite missing the majority of the 2020 season with an injury.

Northeast Nebraska CC is a Division II school that placed fifth in the nation in 2019 and was ranked No. 14 in the 2021 preseason poll.

