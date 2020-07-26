New Natrona County AD Spencer Cantrell touts school's tradition

“I credit Bryan for working tirelessly to get Natrona athletics in a good position,” Cantrell stated. “But there’s always work to do, so I’m just going to go out and learn as much as I can about the coaches and their programs.

“There are a lot of amazing things that have been put in place here that I’m just going to go with.”

While the fall sports seasons are scheduled to start next month, the state remains in a holding pattern because of COVID-19. Wyoming High School Activities Association commissioner Ron Laird and the WHSAA Board of Directors have been working tirelessly with state and county health officials putting together contingency plans for football and the other five fall sports.

Regardless of what the next month brings, Cantrell is still wrapping his head around his new position.

“I can’t state enough how excited I am to be here at Natrona,” he said. “For me, it’s one of those places that has a great tradition and a great history behind it. It’s fun to come into a situation like that and be a part of it.

“I’m not even trying to make a mark, I just want to help Natrona continue in the direction that it’s headed and help it grow.”