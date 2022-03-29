Prep softball schedule (March 29-April 2)

Tuesday
West
Rock Springs at Green River, (n)
Worland at Cody, (n)
Thursday
East
Thunder Basin at Wheatland, 3/5 p.m.
Friday
East
Cheyenne Central at Cheyenne South, 3/5 p.m.
Saturday
East
Laramie at Cheyenne Central, 10 a.m./noon
Natrona County senior Alesha Lane and Cheyenne East senior Jordan Jones both announced on social media Friday that they would continue playing…
Fillies score first, but Trojans get equalizer in second overtime.
Cheyenne Central senior Nathaniel Talich announced on social media Wednesday that he would be continuing his basketball career as a preferred …
The Fillies and Trojans were both pleased and disappointed with the 2-all draw in overtime.
Eli Moody, who previously served as the head coach at Greybull, will take over as the new head coach at Cheyenne South, as first reported by w…
Thunder Basin senior Deegan Williams has had an impressive week. After leading the Bolts to the program’s first state basketball championship,…
Trojans score late in the first half and add three more in second half of 5-0 shutout.
Prep softball scores
2021-22 Wyoming Coaches Association Class 3A/4A all-state basketball teams
Girls softball scores (March 24-26)
