Prep softball scores/schedule (April 11-16)

Monday
East
Gillette at Wheatland
Cheyenne South at Cheyenne East
Thursday
East
Gillette at Thunder Basin, 4/6 p.m.
Cheyenne East at Laramie, 4/6 p.m.
Cheyenne South at Cheyenne Central, 3 p.m.
West
Rock Springs at Green River, 3:30/5 p.m.
Sophomore Kylan Campbell scores twice in overtime to help Fillies remain undefeated through five games.
Trojans improve to 6-0-0 overall and 4-0-0 in Class 4A West play with 2-1 victory.
The Natrona County senior is a two-time state champion.
Hannah Holmberg gets the game-tying goal at the 74-minute mark for the Trojans, who improve to 4-0-2 on the season.
Defending boys state soccer champion Jackson put on an impressive display Friday at Cheney Alumni Field in Casper. The Broncs scored in the op…
After nine seasons as the head coach of the Kelly Walsh girls basketball team, Sara Tuomi recently resigned her position.
