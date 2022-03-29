Prep softball scores/schedule (March 29-April 2)

Tuesday
West
Rock Springs 14, Green River 5
Cody 23, Worland 1
Cody 10, Worland 2
Thursday
East
Thunder Basin at Wheatland, 3/5 p.m.
Friday
East
Cheyenne Central at Cheyenne South, 3/5 p.m.
Saturday
East
Laramie at Cheyenne Central, 10 a.m./noon
Natrona County senior Alesha Lane and Cheyenne East senior Jordan Jones both announced on social media Friday that they would continue playing…
Cheyenne Central senior Nathaniel Talich announced on social media Wednesday that he would be continuing his basketball career as a preferred …
Eli Moody, who previously served as the head coach at Greybull, will take over as the new head coach at Cheyenne South, as first reported by w…
Thunder Basin senior Deegan Williams has had an impressive week. After leading the Bolts to the program’s first state basketball championship,…
Prep softball scores
The Fillies and Trojans were both pleased and disappointed with the 2-all draw in overtime.
Fillies score first, but Trojans get equalizer in second overtime.
The 10 finalists for the Wyoming chapter of the National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete awards were announced Tuesday.
Marvin Applequist's 10-year reign as the head football coach at Farson came to an end this week, with Applequist stepping down. The move was f…
2021-22 Wyoming Coaches Association Class 3A/4A all-state basketball teams
